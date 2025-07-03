UK’s Needlefish: Kuwait Deploys World’s Most Advanced Unmanned Maritime Surveillance Vessel

Kuwait has launched the world’s most advanced unmanned surface vehicle (USV) as part of a $213 million maritime surveillance contract with British firms SRT Marine Systems and Ocean Infinity. The vessel, called ‘Needlefish,’ represents a significant leap forward in maritime security technology.

Contracted in October 2024, “Project Vigilant” delivers what’s being described as the world’s most sophisticated marine domain awareness system. The project integrates cutting-edge sensor systems including specialist cameras, radars, and RF sensors on both static and mobile platforms, all connected through SRT Marine’s proprietary Dynamic-AI driven GeoVS MDA System.

The Needlefish vessel itself is a technical marvel – measuring 14 meters in length and 6 meters wide, powered by twin marine jet engines with a ‘wave-slicing’ twin-hull design. The USV can reach speeds exceeding 40MPH, making it the fastest and most nimble vessel of its size. While its continuous at-sea duration remains classified, sources indicate it can operate for multiple days with unlimited range due to its remote control capabilities.

Kuwait has commissioned a fleet of four Needlefish vessels to operate across its national waters. These USVs will perform various missions including interception of suspicious vessels, search and rescue operations, escorting, deterrence patrols, fisheries monitoring, covert surveillance, pollution detection, and seabed mapping.

Simon Tucker, CEO of SRT Marine Systems, highlighted the significance of the project: “I am grateful for the vision of the Kuwait Coast Guard, who bravely embarked on a best-in-class maritime surveillance system project and helped pave the way for a new generation of civil defence maritime USV systems.”

He added, “In a single leap, Kuwait has become a global leader in maritime surveillance, leading the way in demonstrating globally what can be achieved. Its new fleet of groundbreaking USVs which we created with our partners, Ocean Infinity, demonstrates the speed at which Kuwait is modernising and investing in, adopting and deploying a new generation of marine technology.”

The vessels were built in complete secrecy at two UK shipyards before being transported to Kuwait on chartered Antonov aircraft – the only planes large enough to accommodate the vessels.

The comprehensive maritime surveillance system also includes a network of specialized surveillance towers along Kuwait’s coast and remote islands, 100 digitized navigation aids, and multiple command centers where data is analyzed and visualized in real-time.

This investment aligns with Kuwait’s broader modernization efforts, which according to Global Finance include approximately $121 billion worth of planned infrastructure projects covering housing, roads, rail and utilities.