russia blocks sea of Azov

Russian jet fighters fly over a bridge connecting the Russian mainland with the Crimean Peninsula with a cargo ship beneath it after three Ukrainian navy vessels was stopped by Russia from entering the Sea of Azov via the Kerch Strait in the Black Sea, Crimea November 25, 2018. REUTERS/Pavlishak Alexey

Ukraine Says It Shot Down Russian Fighter Jet From Sea Drone For First Time

Reuters
May 3, 2025
Reuters

KYIV, May 3 (Reuters) – Ukraine destroyed a Russian Su-30 fighter jet using a missile fired from a seaborne drone, Ukraine’s GUR military intelligence agency announced on Saturday, in what it said was the world’s first downing of a combat plane by a maritime drone.

Its statement on social media said the fighter had been shot down by a military intelligence unit called Group 13 on Friday over waters near Novorossiisk, a major Russian port city on the Black Sea.

Outmanned and outgunned by its larger, wealthier Russian adversary, Ukraine has turned to drone warfare in the air and at sea as a way to fight back throughout more than three years of full-scale war.

Ukraine’s seaborne drones, which are much cheaper and smaller than conventional ships, have wrought havoc on Russia’s Black Sea fleet.

Read Also: Are Ships Obsolete in an Age of Drones and Missiles? Admiral Stavridis Says NO

Ukraine has previously said it shot down a Russian military helicopter in December 2024 using a missile fired from the same type of seaborne drone.

The Russian Defence Ministry did not comment on the Ukrainian claim, but an authoritative Russian blogger believed to be close to the ministry said the jet had been shot down.

“Yesterday towards evening, an Su-30 naval aviation fighter jet was shot down by the Ukrainian side 50 kilometers west of Novorossiisk. This was done from an uncrewed boat with an R-73 SAM (surface-to-air missile),” the blogger, who goes by the name Rybar, wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

“The pilots ejected and were picked up by civilian sailors. Both are alive, and to hell with the plane.”

The mayor of Novorossiisk declared a state of emergency on Saturday after local authorities said a Ukrainian drone attack had damaged a grain terminal and several residential buildings, injuring five people.

(Reporting by Max Hunder; Editing by Andrew Osborn and Kevin Liffey)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2025.

black sea
drone ship
drones
Ukraine War
unmanned ships
