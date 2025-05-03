gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 109,145 members

Novorossiisk port

Port of Novorossiisk. File Photo: Transneft

Russia Declares State Of Emergency At Port After Ukrainian Drone Attack

Reuters
Total Views: 0
May 3, 2025
Reuters

MOSCOW, May 3 (Reuters) – The mayor of the Russian port city of Novorossiisk declared a state of emergency on Saturday after local authorities said a Ukrainian drone attack had damaged a grain terminal and several residential buildings, injuring five people.

There was no immediate comment from Ukraine, whose air force said Russia had attacked Ukraine overnight with 183 drones and two ballistic missiles.

Andrei Kravchenko, the mayor of the Russian Black Sea city of Novorossisk, was shown inspecting damage to three apartment buildings in video released on his official Telegram account.

The video showed debris scattered in front of apartment buildings, a crushed car, blown out windows and balconies hanging off the buildings’ facade. 

Kravchenko said one of the injured people, a woman, was in hospital in a serious situation. Two children had also been injured, local authorities said.

The governor of Russia’s southern Krasnodar region Veniamin Kondratyev said that debris from falling drones had also damaged three storage units at a grain terminal in Novorossiisk, sparking a fire. 

Nobody had been injured, he said.

Delo Group, the owner of the damaged grain terminal, said in a statement that a clear-up was underway and that a fire there had been extinguished. 

“DeloPorts terminals is operating normally in accordance with internal instructions and the instructions of relevant authorities and agencies,” the company said.

(Reporting by ReutersEditing by Andrew Osborn)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2025.

Tags:

black sea
drones
port
Ukraine War
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 109,145 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

An illustration of the Teesport Offshore Gateway on the banks of the River Tees, next to PD Ports’ Tees Dock
Offshore

PD Ports Unveils Plans for Major Offshore Wind Hub on UK’s East Coast

PD Ports has announced ambitious plans to develop one of the UK’s largest offshore wind manufacturing and installation hubs, the Teesport Offshore Gateway. The proposed development, estimated at £200 million,...

April 30, 2025
Total Views: 1257
Containership berthed at the Port of Los Angeles.Photo courtesy Port of Los Angeles.
Ports

Port of Los Angeles Boss Sees Dramatic Drop in Cargo Volumes

The Port of Los Angeles is projecting a significant decline in cargo volumes, with inbound shipments expected to drop 35% next week compared to last year as major American retailers...

April 29, 2025
Total Views: 1646
A worker on a container crane at the Port of Los Angeles
Ports

West Coast Dockworkers Union ILWU Slams Trump’s ‘Haphazard and Destructive’ Tariff Plan

The International Longshore and Warehouse Union (ILWU) has issued a forceful statement opposing recently implemented tariffs between the United States and China, warning of severe consequences for maritime workers and...

April 28, 2025
Total Views: 2432