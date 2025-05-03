gCaptain-logo
BAP Guise arrives at Pearl Harbor for RIMPAC 2022

PEARL HARBOR (June 28, 2022) – Peruvian Navy corvette BAP Guise (CC-28) arrives at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam to participate in Rim of the Pacific (U.S. Navy photo by Maria G. Llanos)

Peru Navy Vessel Collides With Perenco Oil Platform In Amazon, Killing At Least Two

Reuters
May 3, 2025
LIMA, May 2 (Reuters) – A Peruvian navy vessel collided with an oil platform operated by Perenco on the Amazon River leaving two people dead and one missing Peru’s defense ministry said on Friday.

The collision, which the ministry said caused “severe damages,” occurred near the mouth of the Napo River as the B.A.P. Ucayali was navigating the area during a transit operation. 

The incident triggered an immediate search and rescue response, the defense ministry said in a statement, noting 30 crew members had been safely evacuated and a search for the missing person was now underway.

“Peru’s Navy deeply regrets the irreparable loss of our crew members,” the defense ministry said, adding it was investigating the cause of the collision.

Perenco was not immediately available for comment.

Tags:

