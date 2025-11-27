Navy and Coast Guard Keep Building Ships Before the Blueprints Are Finished Resulting in Delays, Cancellations

The U.S. government is once again under fire for a long-standing shipbuilding habit: starting construction before designs are fully baked. The practice has repeatedly led to cost overruns, delays, and technical setbacks across several major maritime programs, the Government Accountability Office (GAO) has repeatedly pointed out in its reports.
Earlier this week the Navy announced the termination of four ships from its troubled Constellation-class frigate program. Only the initial two vessels of the program will be completed following a 36-month delay pushing delivery to April 2029.
For more than a decade, the GAO has cautioned defense and homeland security officials against “concurrency,” the risky practice of overlapping design and construction phases. Yet despite repeated warnings, the pattern persists.
“We will not be at the level of design maturity that the GAO would like to see when we do [begin construction],” Vice Admiral Paul Thomas, Deputy USCG Commandant for Mission Support, stated in front of Congress last year.
GAO auditors noted that the vessel moved into construction before its design reached a stable maturity level, leading to significant redesign work. The Polar Security Cutter design, adopted from the upcoming German icebreaker Polarstern 2, was modified to such a degree that the eventual PSC vessel will be 40 percent larger, 14,000 tons vs 18,000 tons, than the design it is based on.
Those changes have compounded delays for a project that is now years behind schedule and with construction costs for the initial vessel nearly doubling from $1.3 billion to 2.4 billion. The first PSC is now not expected until at least 2030, putting it roughly six years behind schedule and 11 years after contract signing.
The Offshore Patrol Cutter, one of the Coast Guard’s largest acquisition efforts currently standing at $17 billion, has also been hampered by premature construction starts.
The Navy’s Constellation-class frigates show a similar pattern. While based on the Italian Navy’s version of the European multipurpose frigate (FREMM), the American variant has required substantial modifications. The changes resulted, among others, in an increase in size and displacement, changing the bow design to remove the sonar dome, and altering the topside to accommodate US combat systems.
The GAO found that design work lagged behind the start of fabrication, forcing the shipbuilder to rework completed sections and slowing production on a new ship class meant to be a cornerstone of the Navy’s fleet renewal.
According to the GAO, beginning work without finalized designs contributed to schedule disruptions and technical challenges that could have been avoided with a more disciplined sequencing approach. The watchdog has repeatedly stressed that “design stability before construction” is one of the most reliable predictors of a program’s success; advice that decision makers at Navy and Coast Guard acknowledge in principle but have struggled to follow in practice.
Together, the trio of troubled programs underscores a systemic issue across U.S. shipbuilding: political and public pressure to begin visible work and meet deadlines often outweigh the less glamorous aspect of finalizing design work.
November 25, 2025
November 25, 2025
