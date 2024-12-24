gCaptain-logo
The Coast Guard Cutter Healy (WAGB-20), a polar-class ice breaker, transits Southeast Alaskan waters Nov. 24, 2018. U.S. Coast Guard Photo

Coast Guard Begins Construction of First Heavy Polar Icebreaker in Five Decades

Mike Schuler
December 24, 2024

The U.S. Coast Guard has received approval to commence construction of its first heavy polar icebreaker in more than 50 years.

The milestone announcement comes as the service also reveals the acquisition of an interim icebreaker to bridge immediate operational needs.

The first Polar Security Cutter (PSC), under construction at Bollinger Mississippi Shipbuilding in Pascagoula, builds upon prototype work initiated in summer 2023. The project employs an innovative eight-unit prototype fabrication assessment approach, designed to optimize construction processes and workforce development before full production begins.

The PSC, originally slated to enter service in 2024, has now officially been delayed until at least 2030.

“This acquisition is a vital step in increasing our operational presence in the Arctic,” stated Coast Guard Commandant Adm. Linda Fagan.

Fagan’s comments came as the service announced the $125 million acquisition of the motor vessel Aiviq, a 360-foot polar class 3-equivalent icebreaker.

The newly acquired vessel will be commissioned as Coast Guard Cutter Storis (WAGB 21), honoring the legacy of its namesake, once known as the “Galloping Ghost of the Alaskan Coast.” The vessel will ultimately be homeported in Juneau, Alaska, following necessary modifications and infrastructure improvements.

The Coast Guard’s current polar fleet consists of just two operational vessels: the heavy icebreaker Polar Star, commissioned in 1976, and the medium icebreaker Healy, commissioned in 1999. The service has identified a requirement for eight to nine polar icebreakers to meet its operational needs in polar regions.

This dual-track approach – acquiring an interim vessel while pursuing the PSC program – is a result of the Coast Guard’s commitment to maintaining continuous Arctic presence. The Storis acquisition, funded through the Don Young Coast Guard Authorization Act of 2022, will not impact the ongoing PSC program.

