Screenshot of video released by the Iranian-backed Houthis showing the attack on the MT CHIOS LION in the Red Sea, July 15, 2024.

Israel Pushes EU to Designate Houthis as Terrorists

Reuters
December 24, 2024
Reuters

JERUSALEM, Dec 24 (Reuters) – Israel has instructed its diplomatic missions in Europe to try to get the Iran-backed Houthi rebel group in Yemen designated as a terrorist organization.

The Houthis have repeatedly fired drones and missiles towards Israel in what the group describes as acts of solidarity with Palestinians fighting Israeli forces in Gaza.

The attacks have disrupted international shipping routes, forcing firms to re-route to longer and more expensive journeys that have in turn stoked fears over global inflation. 

“The Houthis pose a threat not only to Israel but also to the region and the entire world. The first and most basic thing to do is to designate them as a terrorist organization,” Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar said in a statement.

Sa’ar said he sent a letter to the president of the UN Security Council and asked for an emergency session to be convened to “condemn the Houthis’ attacks and Iran’s ongoing support for them.”

The United States, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, the United Arab Emirates, Australia, Canada, New Zealand and Israel currently designate the Houthis as terrorists, according to Sa’ar.

The Israeli military on Saturday failed to intercept a missile from Yemen that fell in the Tel Aviv-Jaffa area, injuring 14 people.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel; Editing by Christina Fincher)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2024.

