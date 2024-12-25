gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Join our crew and become one of the 109,698 members that receive our newsletter.

Russia’s First Domestically Built LNG Carrier Begins Sea Trials, Poised to Strengthen Arctic ‘Shadow Fleet’

Russia’s First Domestically Built LNG Carrier Begins Sea Trials, Poised to Strengthen Arctic ‘Shadow Fleet’

Malte Humpert
Total Views: 0
December 25, 2024

By Malte Humpert (gCaptain) – 

In a significant step to expand Russia’s domestic shipbuilding portfolio the Zvezda shipyard has completed work on its first LNG vessel. Ice-capable gas carrier Aleksey Kosygin departed from the yard near Vladivostok for sea trials on December 25. It is the first LNG carrier completed by a Russian yard, though key parts of the vessels were constructed in South Korea.  

The vessel will become part of the fleet to service Russia’s flagship LNG plant, Arctic LNG 2. The project has been plagued by delays due to escalating Western sanctions. Majority owner Novatek has struggled to secure ice-capable shipping capacity to service the project during winter. The company has thus far also been unable to find buyers for its LNG.

Originally Arctic LNG 2 was designed to rely on a fleet of 21 ice-capable LNG carriers for year-round transport via the Arctic; none of which have been delivered. The Arc7 LNG carriers – 300 meters long and 48.8 meters wide – are designed for year-round independent navigation along the Northern Sea Route. With a 45 MW power plant and powerful icebreaking capabilities they can travel through ice up to 1.7 meters thick.

AIS data showing Aleksey Kosygin beginning sea trials. (Source: Shipatlas)

Following sea trials Aleksey Kosygin is expected to enter service in early 2025. South Korean firm Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) constructed the more challenging blocks of the vessel. The hull up to the forward cargo bulkhead was towed to Zvezda in October 2021. The vessel was completed at Zvezda, including the installation of the gas membrane through French manufacturer GTT and propulsion components by European supplies MAN and Wärtsilä.

SHI had been contracted to provide 15 hulls to Zvezda, but only delivered five of them before the sanctions environment prompted the cancellation of the contract in 2024. Over the past several years the five delivered hulls remained at various stages of construction prompting questions how many vessels Russia would be able to launch on its own.

The next LNG carrier in line will be Pyotr Stolypin, estimated to have been at a similar level of completion when Western companies departed from Russia. Pyotr Stolypin is expected to follow Aleksey Kosygin in the coming months. Both vessels, as well as the Zvezda yard, have been sanctioned by the U.S. 

The future of the remaining three hulls is much less certain. GTT reportedly completed work on only the first two vessels when they ceased work at Zvezda in January 2023 to comply with the EU’s 8th and 9th sanctions package. Russia has been making strides in developing their own membrane technology to reduce the country’s dependence on Western technology, though its status remains uncertain. 

With respect to tanker membranes, Russian company Segezha Group has developed its own brand of “tanker plywood” used in the membrane-type insulation panels. In 2022 Segezha was certified by GTT for use in its Mark III membrane. The product has already found application in the Chinese shipbuilding market and could likely aid in the completion of the membrane in the remaining Arc7 vessels, industry experts speculate.

Tags:

arctic
arctic lng 2
arctic shipping
LNG
LNG shadow fleet
russia

Unlock Exclusive Insights Today!

Join the gCaptain Club for curated content, insider opinions, and vibrant community discussions.

Sign Up
Back to Main

Related Articles

Screenshot of video released by the Iranian-backed Houthis showing the attack on the MT CHIOS LION in the Red Sea, July 15, 2024.
Shipping

Israel Pushes EU to Designate Houthis as Terrorists

 Israel has instructed its diplomatic missions in Europe to try to get the Iran-backed Houthi rebel group in Yemen designated as a terrorist organization.

21 hours ago
Total Views: 744
Ship sails into the port of Melbourne Australia
Shipping

Shipping Crisis Down Under: Australia Warns of Stevedore Squeeze on Aussie Importers

Australian importers are facing unprecedented challenges in container shipping, with some paying up to eleven times more for ocean freight compared to previous years, according to a new report from...

December 23, 2024
Total Views: 1376
FILE PHOTO: Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump takes the stage following early results from the 2024 U.S. presidential election in Palm Beach County Convention Center, in West Palm Beach, Florida
Shipping

Trump Sets Sail: President-Elect Wades Into Maritime Waters

With just weeks until his inauguration, President-elect Donald Trump is making waves in the maritime world, diving into port labor disputes, the Jones Act debate, and even tensions over the...

December 23, 2024
Total Views: 3433
close

JOIN OUR CREW

Maritime and offshore news trusted by our 109,698 members delivered daily straight to your inbox.