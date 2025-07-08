Houthi Video Shows Sinking of M/V Magic Seas in Red Sea

Yemen’s Houthi militants have released propaganda footage appearing to show the Greek bulk carrier M/V Magic Seas sinking in the Red Sea following their attack on July 6.
The vessel was reportedly carrying iron and fertilizers from China to Turkey when it came under a sustained four-hour assault involving “gunfire and rocket-propelled grenades from skiffs, as well as by sea drones and missiles,” according to Michael Bodouroglou of Stem Shipping.
The sinking claim had not yet been independently verified, and representatives from Stem Shipping have been unable to confirm the vessel’s status.
In the video, the Houthis are shown hailing the vessel over VHF before ultimately attacking and boarding it once abandoned. Later, explosives planted on the ship’s hull are detonated, and the ship slips below the surface. The footage recalls a previous incident involving the M/T Sounion, during which explosives were detonated on the deck of the tanker in a similar fashion, sparking a fire. The ship was ultimately saved following a weeks-long salvage effort overseen by the EU’s naval force in the region.
The sinking of the Magic Seas marks the third commercial vessel sunk by the Iranian-backed group since they began targeting merchant shipping in November 2023.
The attack represented the first merchant vessel targeted in the southern Red Sea since December 2024. Maritime security firm Ambrey reported that the vessel suffered a multi-pronged attack offshore Hodeidah, beginning with small arms fire before escalating to unmanned surface vessels and missiles. All crew members abandoned ship and were rescued by a good samaritan vessel.
All 22 crew members were safely rescued by a passing merchant vessel in an operation coordinated by EUNAVFOR ATALANTA and UK Maritime Trade Operations, and have since arrived safely in Djibouti.
Houthi spokesperson Yahya Sare’e claimed responsibility, stating they targeted the vessel for “violating the entry ban to the ports of occupied Palestine.” Bodouroglou acknowledged that while the Magic Seas had previously called at an Israeli port, this particular transit “had nothing to do with Israel”.
The incident comes just months after a U.S.-Houthi ceasefire deal was reached in May 2025, though that agreement notably did not include Israel. The Houthis have maintained they will continue targeting vessels they believe are connected to Israel.
INTERCARGO Chairman John Xylas condemned the attack: “Seafarers are not targets. We are deeply shocked by the attack on the Magic Seas and our thoughts are with the crew. These are innocent people, simply doing their jobs, keeping global trade moving. No one at sea should ever face such violence.”
In a further escalation, three seafarers were killed on the Liberian-flagged bulk carrier Eternity C in a similar attack on July 8, marking the first shipping fatalities in the Red Sea since June 2024. Both vessels were part of commercial fleets whose sister ships had made calls to Israeli ports over the past year.
Maritime traffic through the Red Sea has declined approximately 50% from normal levels since the Houthi campaign began in late 2023. Vessels transiting the southern Red Sea are advised to exercise extreme caution, and shipping companies are urged to register with the Maritime Security Centre Indian Ocean’s Voluntary Registration Scheme.
Two crew members of the Liberian-flagged, Greek-operated bulk carrier Eternity C were killed in a drone and speedboat attack off Yemen on Monday evening, Liberia's shipping delegation told a meeting of the International Maritime Organization on Tuesday.
Yemen’s Houthi militants who earlier claimed responsibility for an attack on the M/V Magic Seas, now say they sank the Greek bulk carrier. The sinking has not been verified by independent sources and a representative for the vessel’s commercial manager, Stem Shipping, could not yet confirm that the vessel had sunk.
July 7, 2025
Total Views: 9283
Get The Industry’s Go-To News
Subscribe to gCaptain Daily and stay informed with the latest global maritime and offshore news
— just like 109,111 professionals
Secure Your Spot
on the gCaptain Crew
Stay informed with the latest maritime and offshore news, delivered daily straight to your inbox
— trusted by our 109,111 members
Your Gateway to the Maritime World!
Essential news coupled with the finest maritime content sourced from across the globe.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may affect your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.