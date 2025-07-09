gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 109,101 members

Eternity C sinks below the surface

Eternity C sinks below the surface in the image captured from video released by the Iranian-backed Houthis.

Houthi Video Shows Deadly Attack and Sinking of Eternity C Bulk Carrier in Red Sea

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
July 9, 2025

The Houthis have released footage showing the targeting and sinking of the Liberia-flagged bulk carrier ETERNITY C in the Red Sea.

The footage captures the launch and impact of ballistic and cruise missiles that ultimately led to the vessel’s sinking, which was confirmed on Wednesday. One missile struck the cargo hold closest to the ship’s superstructure, creating a hole in the cargo hold with damage extending to the bridge. Two other holes are visible on the vessel’s hull near the waterline. The vessel eventually sinks stern-first with an inflated life raft visible nearby.

ETERNITY C is the second vessel sunk within a two-day period and the fourth ship overall to be sunk by Houthi forces, following the MAGIC SEAS, RUBYMAR, and TUTOR. The attack has resulted in four confirmed fatalities among the 25 crew members including three private security guards, while six seafarers were rescued after more than 24 hours in the water. Fifteen crew members remain missing.

Earlier in the video, a Houthi spokesperson can be heard offering assistance to the crew and assuring them they are in no danger.

Conflicting reports have emerged regarding the fate of surviving crew members. Martin Kelly, head of Advisory at EOS Risk Group, stated that the Houthis claimed to have “rescued the remaining crew from the water and taken them a safe location,” while the US Embassy in Yemen reports that several surviving crew members have been kidnapped.

The MAGIC SEAS, also Liberian-flagged and operated by a Greek firm like the ETERNITY C, was attacked on Sunday, though all 22 crew members were safely evacuated before it sank.

Eternity C Sinking Photos

A missile explodes on the deck of the Eternity C
A missile explodes on the deck of the Eternity C in the this image captured from video released by the Houthis.
Eternity C missile impact on a cargo hold and superstructure
A hole is seen where a missile impacted the Eternity C in the image captured from video released by the Houthis
Eternity C beginning to sink
Eternity C begins to sink from the stern.
Eternity sinks below the waves stern-first
Eternity C is pictured sinking in the Red Sea
An oil spill seen after the Eternity C sinks
An oil slick seen near where the Eternity C sank in the Red Sea

Thee incidents mark the first recorded attacks since October 2024, ending nearly nine months of relative calm in the strategic waterway. The JMIC assessment indicates that vessels are being targeted due to prior Israeli port calls or ownership affiliations with ships making Israeli port calls.

Since November 2023, the Houthis have attacked more than 100 ships, resulting in at least seven fatalities and significant damage to multiple vessels. The attacks have led to a 60% reduction in shipping traffic through the region compared to historical averages.

The JMIC is now urging all shipping companies operating in the Red Sea, Bab al-Mandeb Strait, and Gulf of Aden to conduct comprehensive risk assessments, including auditing any Israeli port calls within their fleets and evaluating digital footprints that could make them potential targets.

Tags:

eternity c
incident video
Magic Seas
Red Sea Shipping Attacks
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 109,101 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

A barge and tug load heavy fuel pumped from the MSC Baltic III
Accidents

Salvage Operations Progress on Grounded MSC Baltic III

Salvage crews have successfully removed approximately 85% of the heavy fuel from the grounded containership MSC Baltic III, according to the latest update from the Canadian Coast Guard released today. The...

28 minutes ago
Total Views: 118
Maritime Industry Condemns Deadly Red Sea Attacks
Shipping

Maritime Industry Condemns Deadly Red Sea Attacks

Major shipping organizations have issued a joint statement condemning the recent attacks on vessels in the Red Sea that have resulted in seafarer fatalities and renewed security concerns in the...

53 minutes ago
Total Views: 155
Yahya Sarea, the Houthi military spokesperson, prepares to deliver a statement, during a pro-Palestinian rally saying they launched an attack on the "Pacific 01" ship in the Red Sea with missiles, in Sanaa, Yemen, March 15, 2024. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Shipping

Eternity C Sinks in Red Sea; Search Underway for 15 Still Missing

A mission was under way on Wednesday to rescue crew from the Eternity C cargo ship which sank in the Red Sea following an attack that killed at least four crew members.

2 hours ago
Total Views: 1429