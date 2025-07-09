Houthi Video Shows Deadly Attack and Sinking of Eternity C Bulk Carrier in Red Sea

The Houthis have released footage showing the targeting and sinking of the Liberia-flagged bulk carrier ETERNITY C in the Red Sea.

The footage captures the launch and impact of ballistic and cruise missiles that ultimately led to the vessel’s sinking, which was confirmed on Wednesday. One missile struck the cargo hold closest to the ship’s superstructure, creating a hole in the cargo hold with damage extending to the bridge. Two other holes are visible on the vessel’s hull near the waterline. The vessel eventually sinks stern-first with an inflated life raft visible nearby.

ETERNITY C is the second vessel sunk within a two-day period and the fourth ship overall to be sunk by Houthi forces, following the MAGIC SEAS, RUBYMAR, and TUTOR. The attack has resulted in four confirmed fatalities among the 25 crew members including three private security guards, while six seafarers were rescued after more than 24 hours in the water. Fifteen crew members remain missing.

Earlier in the video, a Houthi spokesperson can be heard offering assistance to the crew and assuring them they are in no danger.

The Houthis release footage of the sinking of Liberia-flagged Bulk Carrier ETERNITY C on 7 July.



The footage shows the moment the ballistic and cruise missiles were launched and the moment they hit ETERNITY C.



ETERNITY C is the second ship in two days to be sunk and the fourth…

Conflicting reports have emerged regarding the fate of surviving crew members. Martin Kelly, head of Advisory at EOS Risk Group, stated that the Houthis claimed to have “rescued the remaining crew from the water and taken them a safe location,” while the US Embassy in Yemen reports that several surviving crew members have been kidnapped.

The MAGIC SEAS, also Liberian-flagged and operated by a Greek firm like the ETERNITY C, was attacked on Sunday, though all 22 crew members were safely evacuated before it sank.

Eternity C Sinking Photos

A missile explodes on the deck of the Eternity C in the this image captured from video released by the Houthis.

A hole is seen where a missile impacted the Eternity C in the image captured from video released by the Houthis

Eternity C begins to sink from the stern.

Eternity C is pictured sinking in the Red Sea

An oil slick seen near where the Eternity C sank in the Red Sea

Thee incidents mark the first recorded attacks since October 2024, ending nearly nine months of relative calm in the strategic waterway. The JMIC assessment indicates that vessels are being targeted due to prior Israeli port calls or ownership affiliations with ships making Israeli port calls.

Since November 2023, the Houthis have attacked more than 100 ships, resulting in at least seven fatalities and significant damage to multiple vessels. The attacks have led to a 60% reduction in shipping traffic through the region compared to historical averages.

The JMIC is now urging all shipping companies operating in the Red Sea, Bab al-Mandeb Strait, and Gulf of Aden to conduct comprehensive risk assessments, including auditing any Israeli port calls within their fleets and evaluating digital footprints that could make them potential targets.