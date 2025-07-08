IMO Chief Calls for Urgent Diplomatic Action as Deadly Red Sea Attacks Resume After Months of Calm

IMO Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez has issued an urgent appeal for intensified diplomatic efforts following renewed attacks on merchant vessels in the Red Sea that have now claimed at least three lives.

Speaking at the 134th IMO Council session in London, Dominguez condemned the recent assaults on the bulk carriers Magic Seas and Eternity C, which were targeted on July 6 and 7. The attack on Eternity C resulted in three fatalities and multiple injuries, while all 22 crew members aboard Magic Seas were safely evacuated.

“After several months of calm, the resumption of deplorable attacks in the Red Sea constitutes a renewed violation of international law and freedom of navigation,” Dominguez stated. “Innocent seafarers and local populations are the main victims of these attacks and the pollution they cause.”

According to the Joint Maritime Information Centre, the Magic Seas was attacked by up to eight small craft employing small arms fire, RPGs, and a missile, resulting in severe damage including hull penetration and flooding. A subsequent video released by the Houthis shows the vessel being deliberately sunk after they rigged it with explosives following the crew’s evacuation. The Eternity C faced a similar assault the following day, suffering severe damage that led to casualties among the crew.

The Secretary-General emphasized the IMO’s commitment to engaging all stakeholders who could help mitigate these threats. “I appeal to all of you to step up efforts, because the only way to address these geopolitical conflicts affecting the shipping sector is through constructive dialogue.”

Several IMO Member States expressed solidarity with those affected by the attacks. Council Chair Victor Jiménez of Spain joined in condemning the violence and reinforced the call for dialogue.

The resumption of deplorable attacks in the #RedSea constitutes a renewed violation of international law & freedom of navigation. Innocent seafarers & local populations are the main victims of these attacks & the pollution they cause. Constructive dialogue is the only solution. pic.twitter.com/MImxBXTuiG — Arsenio Dominguez (@IMOSecGen) July 8, 2025

According to IMO data confirmed by flag states, at least 69 attacks on international shipping occurred between November 2023 and October 2024, although the tally exceeds 100 attacks since the start of attacks. According to the IMO, this week’s incidents mark the first recorded attacks since October 2024, ending nearly nine months of relative calm in the strategic waterway.

The JMIC has issued an advisory confirming that Houthi forces have resumed attacks after 230 days without incidents. Based on their assessment, both vessels were targeted due to prior Israeli port calls or ownership affiliations with ships making Israeli port calls.

In response, JMIC urges all shipping companies operating in the Red Sea, Bab al-Mandeb Strait, and Gulf of Aden to conduct comprehensive risk assessments, including auditing any Israeli port calls within their fleets and evaluating their digital footprints that could make them potential targets.

The IMO Council is currently convened for its 134th session, focusing on the organization’s budget, strategic plan, and administrative matters.