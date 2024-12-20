U.S. Coast Guard Heavy Icebreaker Production Decision Expected This Week After Multi-Year Delay

By Malte Humpert (gCaptain) –

The U.S. Coast Guard is looking to take the last remaining hurdle to begin construction of its first heavy icebreaker in 50 years. According to USCG leadership the production decision by the Department of Homeland Security is expected this week. This final step will allow work on the Polar Security Cutter to begin at Bollinger Shipyards in Mississippi.

The contract was originally awarded to Halter Marine nearly 6 years ago, before the yard was taken over by Bollinger. Delays, design challenges, and cost overruns have plagued the program from the start.

In a new Congressional hearing this week committee members did not hold back in criticizing USCG leadership for its failure to implement the Polar Security Cutter program in a timely fashion and within budget. The cost of the initial vessel will exceed the original contract amount by at least 50 percent, though re-negotiations with the yard are ongoing.

The PSC was originally slated to enter into service in 2024, its commissioning has now officially been pushed back to at least 2030.

“Why does it take the Chinese 2.5 years to build an icebreaker and for us it takes five years plus another six years for the design, 11 years total to put something in operation in an area as critical as the Arctic […] there is something wrong here,” asked Carlos A. Gimenez, chairman of the Subcommittee on Transportation and Maritime Security.

China has launched a number of icebreaker or ice-class patrol vessels in recent years and continues to expand its fleet. It patrolled off the Alaska coastline this summer.

“China currently operates four icebreakers, with a fifth under construction and expected to be fully operational by 2025,” Gimenez continued.

The questions were directed at VADM Thomas Allan, Deputy Commandant for Mission Support, who repeatedly pointed to the fact that the U.S. had not constructed a heavy icebreaker in over 50 years.

However, recent progress at Bollinger appears to set the program up for more streamlined processes ahead.

“I think with all the work that’s been done especially in the last year with design and some of the prefabbed sections of the ship to help the shipbuilder learn, we are on a good track so that when we begin construction we’ll have something that we can actually report right away,” VADM Allan explained.

While the service awaits completion of the first PSC it will rely on a commercial icebreaker to increase surface vessel presence in the region, a program the USCG calls “Arctic Bridge.”



The Coast Guard will place into active service its recent commercial icebreaker acquisition Aiviq as early as this week, according to VADM Allan. The vessel, purchased from Offshore Surface Vessels LLC, part of Edison Chouest Offshore (ECO) in November, is currently undergoing initial conversion work at Tampa Ship LLC in Florida.



In an email the Coast Guard’s media relations service confirmed that the ship’s new name will be Coast Guard Cutter Storis (WAGB 21), news first reported by gCaptain.