Admiral Lunday Nominated to Lead Coast Guard Amid Push for ‘Revolutionary’ Reform

The Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has announced the nomination of Admiral Kevin Lunday to serve as the 28th Commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard. ADM Lunday, currently serving as Acting Commandant, brings extensive experience including roles as 38th Vice Commandant, Atlantic Area Commander, and Commander of Coast Guard Cyber Command.

The nomination comes at a pivotal time as the Service embarks on Force Design 2028 (FD28), a comprehensive transformation initiative. Speaking at the Coast Guard Academy Commencement ceremony on Wednesday, Secretary Noem emphasized the urgency for change, stating, “The Coast Guard must not simply evolve. It must revolutionize how it functions and operates to ensure decisive advantage over adversaries.”

However, the nomination faces criticism from key legislative leaders. Senator Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.), Ranking Member of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation, expressed concerns about ADM Lunday’s leadership, particularly regarding paused sexual assault and harassment reforms. She also raised issues about the redistribution of resources away from search and rescue, fishing vessel safety, and Arctic missions.

Admiral Lunday, then serving as Vice Commandant, became Acting Commandant of the Coast Guard in January 2025 after former Commandant Admiral Linda Fagan was relieved of her duties, partly attributed to her handling of the Operation Fouled Anchor investigation into incidents of sexual misconduct at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy between 1990 and 2006.

As Acting Commandant, Lunday has also faced criticism for his leadership regarding the service’s handling of the Coast Guard scandal.

“The Coast Guard must move forward with the sexual assault and sexual harassment reforms and accountability measures that Admiral Lunday paused as Acting Commandant,” said Cantwell. “I am concerned that under his leadership the Coast Guard is redirecting people, ships and aircraft away from search and rescue, fishing vessel safety, and Arctic missions, which hurts our coastal communities and our maritime economy.”

If confirmed, ADM Lunday will oversee the establishment of the first Coast Guard Service Secretary and implementation of FD28.

“Now is the time for fundamental change. Secretary Noem has said that we must reinvigorate the Coast Guard or risk strategic failure,” said ADM Lunday, “I am honored to lead our Coast Guard men and women in this historic effort to renew the Service for the future. Force Design 2028 is the Coast Guard’s way forward. Under the leadership of Secretary Noem, we are moving out today to aggressively implement this transformational change.”

The Coast Guard Authorization Act of 2025, which passed the Senate in March 2025, includes measures to address sexual assault and harassment within the Service.