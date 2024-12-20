gCaptain-logo
MSC ship at Hafen Hamburg terminal

Photo courtesy MSC Group

Imminent EU Climate Rule for Ships Is Set to Add to Fuel Bills

Bloomberg
December 20, 2024

By Jack Wittels

Dec 19, 2024 (Bloomberg) –A European Union rule designed to cut greenhouse gas emissions from shipping is about to start adding to the industry’s fuel bills.

The FuelEU Maritime regulation, coming into force Jan. 1, requires a 2% reduction in the greenhouse gas intensity of energy used by vessels. That’s set to add to the industry’s costs, though the precise amounts paid will depend — in part — on how shippers approach the new rules.

The global shipping industry spews hundreds of millions of tons of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere each year and is under mounting pressure to decarbonize. While it already has to pay for some of its pollution under the EU’s Emissions Trading System — which is ratcheting up next year — the new rules should ultimately force the sector to emit significantly less.

One potential compliance option for shippers is to incorporate a small amount of biofuel into their overall fuel use. If they were to use what’s known as B30 — which contains at least 30% bio-component — they would end up paying about $30 a ton more overall for their marine fuel than if they were still purely relying on heavy fuel oil, according to Risto-Juhani Kariranta, a master mariner and chief executive officer at Ahti, a firm that specializes in helping shippers comply.

A potentially cheaper option would be for a ship to join a pool of other vessels, Kariranta said. In this approach, another ship within the group could use a fuel with especially low emissions, such as e-methanol, and effectively share its pollution savings with the other, dirtier ships. Using this method, the additional cost of compliance for a ship still using heavy fuel oil could be less than $20 a ton. Fuel prices are volatile, so these costs are only indicative.

If a shipper chooses to ignore the new rules and keeps using heavy fuel oil, they face a penalty of about $65 a ton, Kariranta said. For context, a ton of very low-sulfur fuel oil — a widely used ship propellant — recently cost a little more than $500 a ton in Rotterdam.

These cost estimates are all for ships sailing between ports within the EU for the next five years — the FuelEU requirements are less stringent for vessels sailing in and out of the bloc, and ratchet up from 2030.

“The FuelEU Maritime regulation will significantly impact the shipping industry, even more so than the EU Emissions Trading System,” trade group BIMCO’s Nicholas Fell said in a recent statement.

© 2024 Bloomberg L.P.

emissions
eu
european union

smoke pollution coming from a container ship
Environment

FuelEU Maritime Countdown: Industry Braces for 2025 Green Fuel Mandate

With the clock ticking, shipping companies face challenges and opportunities under the EU’s landmark regulation. On January 1, 2025, the European Union’s FuelEU Maritime regulation will officially take effect, ushering in a...

December 17, 2024
Vale Sohar Max with-Anemoi Rotor Sails
Environment

Vale’s SOHAR MAX Becomes the World’s Largest Wind-Assisted Ship

UK-based Anemoi Marine Technologies has successfully completed the installation of five Rotor Sails on the massive 400,000 dwt Very Large Ore Carrier (VLOC), Sohar Max, marking the maritime industry’s largest...

December 17, 2024
Successful engine-retrofit of Very Large Container Vessel ‘Maersk Halifax’ to dual-fuel ME-LGIM unit
Environment

Methanol Milestone: Inside Maersk Halifax’s Green Methanol Conversion

MAN Energy Solutions has completed the world’s first retrofit of a Very Large Container Vessel (VLCV) to enable green methanol operation. The Maersk Halifax, a 15,000 TEU containership, underwent an...

December 9, 2024
