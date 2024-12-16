EU Extends Naval Operation ATALANTA Until 2027 as Somali Piracy Surges in Indian Ocean

The European Council has extended its counter-piracy mission Operation ATALANTA for two more years, coming amid a dramatic resurgence of Somali piracy that has seen 43 incidents in the past year.

The renewed mandate to February 2027 strengthens ATALANTA’s role in maritime security across the Somalia coast, Gulf of Aden, West Indian Ocean, and parts of the Red Sea. The operation will maintain its focus on combating piracy while expanding efforts to reduce illicit trafficking at sea.

Recent intelligence reports highlight the necessity of the extension. In October 2024, Somali authorities confirmed a group of 13 heavily armed pirates, equipped with AK-47s and RPGs, departed from Ceel Huur Area toward the Somali Basin. Earlier this month, a Chinese fishing vessel allegedly hijacked off Somalia’s northeastern Puntland coast.

The pirates’ typical strategy involves hijacking dhows to use as mother ships, enabling attacks up to 600 nautical miles off Somalia’s eastern coast. The Gulf of Aden’s eastern region remains particularly vulnerable.

This year has already seen significant piracy incidents, including the hijacking of two merchant vessels. The MV Abdullah was released after a reported $4 million ransom payment, while the MV Ruen required Indian Navy intervention after a three-month captivity.

Experts suggest the situation in the region has been exacerbated by the maritime industry’s reduced security measures following the removal of the Indian Ocean High Risk Area designation in January 2023.

Operation ATALANTA, established in 2008, has played a crucial role in maritime security, protecting World Food Programme vessels and other vulnerable shipping in the region. The mission’s extension comes alongside renewed mandates for EUCAP Somalia and EUTM Somalia, forming part of a comprehensive EU strategy to enhance regional security capabilities.

With the Indian Ocean monsoon season concluding, maritime security experts anticipate increased piracy activity in the coming months. This development, coupled with ongoing Houthi attacks in the Red Sea, presents a complex security challenge for international shipping in the region.