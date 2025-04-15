gCaptain-logo
USS Stockdale (DDG 106)

USS Stockdale (DDG 106). U.S. Navy File Photo

U.S. Navy Expands Maritime Border Security Mission with USS Stockdale Deployment

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
April 15, 2025

The US Navy continues to strengthen its southern border security presence with the deployment of USS Stockdale (DDG 106), which departed Naval Base San Diego on April 11, 2025. The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer takes over duties from USS Spruance in supporting U.S. Northern Command’s (USNORTHCOM) border security operations.

The deployment represents a significant boost to maritime border security capabilities, with Stockdale carrying specialized U.S. Coast Guard Law Enforcement Detachment (LEDET) teams. The teams provide expertise in maritime interdiction, including counter-terrorism, illegal activities prevention, and homeland security operations.

USS Spruance’s deployment as part of U.S. Northern Command’s southern border mission brings additional capability and expands the geography of unique military capabilities working with the Department of Homeland Security,” said Gen. Gregory Guillot, Commander, U.S. Northern Command.

The Navy’s increased role in border security follows a Presidential Executive Order 14167, titled “Military Mission for Sealing the Southern Border of the United States and Repelling Invasions,” with USNORTHCOM serving as the Department of Defense’s operational lead. The coordinated effort aims to protect U.S. territorial integrity, sovereignty, and security through a multi-domain strategy.

Stockdale recently returned from a seven-month deployment February, where it successfully defended against Iranian-backed Houthi attacks in the Bab el-Mandeb strait and escorting U.S.-flagged vessels in the Gulf of Aden. The ship successfully intercepted multiple one-way attack drones without sustaining any damage or casualties.

The deployment is part of a broader maritime security initiative that includes multiple vessels. USS Gravely operates in the U.S. Gulf, while USS Stockdale patrols the Pacific coast, part of a comprehensive maritime border security network. The Coast Guard has reported tripling its assets along the southern border since January 21, 2025, demonstrating an unprecedented expansion of maritime border security capabilities.

Tags:

southern border
trump administration
U.S. Navy
