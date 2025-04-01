gCaptain-logo
Members of a U.S. Coast Guard Law Enforcement Detachment and U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111) conduct small boat operations in the Pacific Ocean

Members of a U.S. Coast Guard Law Enforcement Detachment and U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111) conduct small boat operations in the Pacific Ocean, March 26, 2025. U.S. Navy Photo

U.S. Coast Guard Triples Forces Along Southwest Maritime Border, Seizes $785M in Drugs

Mike Schuler
April 1, 2025

The U.S. Coast Guard has significantly expanded its presence along the Southwest Maritime Border, tripling its operational forces since January 21 as part of an enhanced border security initiative that also includes the U.S. Navy.

Operating from Coast Guard District Eleven (D11), the expanded operations have been responsible for the interdicting over 68,800 pounds of cocaine and 4,200 pounds of marijuana, with an estimated wholesale value of $785 million.

“Coast Guard District Eleven has expanded its posture from previous steady state counter-illicit-maritime-activities to gain full operational control of the Southwest Maritime Border,” according to official statements.

In a significant development, U.S. Northern Command (NORTHCOM) has deployed two Navy destroyers, the USS Spruance (DDG 111) and USS Gravely (DDG 107), to support the operation. The warships will carry Coast Guard law enforcement teams, enabling them to conduct border security operations under Coast Guard authorities.

According to the Coast Guard, the enhanced operations have led to a 75% increase in illegal alien apprehension rates, with multiple smuggling attempts occurring nightly.

The Coast Guard is also coordinating with the Department of Defense to facilitate the transport of apprehended individuals to locations in Texas and California for international repatriation.

“Irregular maritime migration aboard unseaworthy or overloaded vessels is always dangerous, and often deadly,” the Coast Guard said in its commitment to preventing unsafe maritime transit.

