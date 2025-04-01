gCaptain-logo
Fog Hampers Port Houston Operations in February

Photo courtesy Port Houston

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
April 1, 2025

Port Houston experienced significant operational disruptions in February due to widespread fog, leading to a 13% year-over-year decline in container throughput. The port handled 325,424 TEUs during the month, with loaded imports and exports dropping by 14% and 16% respectively.

The fog impact was particularly severe, affecting vessel navigation along the Houston Ship Channel for 14 days in February. Weather-related delays resulted in a dramatic 29% reduction in channel availability, compared to just 2.5% during the same period last year. As a direct consequence, the Bayport and Barbours Cut Container Terminals received 20 fewer vessels compared to February of the previous year.

Despite these challenges, some segments showed resilience. While total tonnage decreased by 5% year-to-date, general cargo posted a 9% increase, driven by strong lumber and plywood volumes. Steel imports, though down 13% in February, maintained a 1% year-to-date increase over the previous year.

“Weather challenges can be great disruptors for maritime operations, and in February we were hit hard,” Port Houston CEO Charlie Jenkins stated, adding that cargo volumes are already showing signs of recovery in March.

The port continues to advance its infrastructure development through Project 11, the Houston Ship Channel Expansion initiative. Recent improvements include an adjustment to the daylight restriction reference point, which has added 30 minutes to the sailing window for daylight-restricted vessels. Since the project’s inception, overall sailing time has increased by nearly two hours.

Port Houston remains a crucial economic driver for both Texas and the United States, supporting 1.54 million jobs in Texas and 3.37 million jobs nationwide. The port’s economic impact reaches $439 billion in Texas, representing approximately 20% of the state’s GDP, and extends to $906 billion across the nation.

Tags:

port of houston
