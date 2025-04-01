gCaptain-logo
The Articulated Tug and Barge Everlast and Norman McLeod, operated by McAsphalt Marine Transportation Limited, was the first ship to transit through the lock in St. Catharines, Ontario, Canada on Tuesday, March 25, 2025, marking the start of the 67th navigation season of the St. Lawrence Seaway. Photo credit: The St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corporation (SLSMC)

St. Lawrence Seaway Launches 67th Navigation Season

Mike Schuler
April 1, 2025

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s (USDOT) Great Lakes St. Lawrence Seaway Development Corporation (GLS) and its Canadian counterpart the St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corporation (SLSMC) opened the binational waterway’s 67th navigation season on March 25, 2025.

The ceremonial opening featured the Articulated Tug and Barge (ATB) Everlast and Norman McLeod as the first vessel to transit the waterway, highlighting the continued importance of this crucial maritime corridor that connects the Atlantic Ocean to the Great Lakes.

The launch follows an exceptionally successful 2024 season, during which the Seaway moved approximately 37 million tonnes of cargo. Notable growth was recorded across major cargo segments, with grain showing a 12% increase, potash up by 14%, liquid bulk rising 10%, and general cargo climbing 14%.

“While today is a moment to reflect on the history, partnerships, and people who built this system, it’s also about momentum, about where we go next,” stated Jim Athanasiou, who assumed the role of President and CEO of SLSMC in July 2024.

The previous navigation season, which ran from March 22, 2024, to January 10, 2025, set a record as the longest planned season in the Seaway’s history, spanning 295 days.

The economic impact of the Seaway remains substantial, supporting approximately 150,000 U.S. jobs and generating $26 billion in U.S. economic activity, along with $19 billion in business revenue annually.

“An exceptional reliability record, coupled with significant investments in infrastructure and technology, are enhancing efficiencies and keeping the Seaway System safe and competitive,” stated GLS Deputy Administrator Anthony Fisher.

“The Seaway is open and has the capacity today to move more cargo, strengthen supply chains, and support trade across North America,” Athanasiou added, highlighting the system’s readiness to accommodate future growth.

