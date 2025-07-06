Russia Reports Ammonia Leak At Leningrad’s Ust-Luga Seaport

By Bloomberg News

Jul 6, 2025 (Bloomberg) –Russia reported an ammonia leak at the Ust-Luga seaport in the Leningrad region that authorities said occurred during loading operations on the LPG tanker Eco Wizard.

The terminal’s emergency services are working to contain the incident, the Transportation Ministry said in the statement on Telegram on Sunday.

The ministry described the leak as “minor” but still convened an emergency meeting at its Situational and Information Center, chaired by Transport Minister Roman Starovoit.

The crew of 23 people was evacuated, and emergency services plan a diving inspection of the vessel, the ministry said. At the same time, regional governor Alexander Drozdenko said there is no negative impact on the environment. Eco Wizard was built in 2024 and sails under the flag of the Marshall Islands, according to the vesselfinder.com website.

Ust-Luga, not far from the Estonian border, is one of Russia’s key ports for oil, chemicals, and fertilizer exports.

