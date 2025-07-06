gCaptain-logo
Vilamoura oil tanker (Credit TMS Tankers)

Explosive Device Likely Damaged Greek Tanker Off Libya Last Week

Reuters
Total Views: 0
July 6, 2025
Reuters

ATHENS, July 6 (Reuters) – An external explosive device most likely caused the blast that damaged Greek oil tanker Vilamoura as it was sailing off the Libyan coast last week, the vessel’s Greece-based operator TMS Tankers said on Sunday, citing an initial investigation.

The Marshall Islands-flagged tanker Vilamoura had left the Libyan port of Zuetina on June 27 to head to Gibraltar with some 1 million barrels of oil when there was an explosion in the engine room.

“Preliminary investigation findings clearly indicate that the explosion, the resulting fracture of the side shell plating, and the flooding of the engine room were caused by an external source —an unidentified explosive device,” TMS Tankers said.

Maritime security sources told Reuters last week that a limpet mine may have caused the blast on Vilamoura, the fifth such incident to hit commercial shipping in the region in recent months.

Following the explosion and the flooding of its engine room the vessel lost maneuverability, although it was able to be towed towards Greece. 

The vessel has now arrived safely at Laconikos Bay in Greece and its crew are in good health, the operator added in a statement.

(Reporting by Renee MaltezouEditing by Gareth Jones)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2025.

Tags:

oil tanker
tanker attacks
