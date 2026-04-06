Libya Resumes ‘Arctic Metagaz’ Salvage as IMO Monitors, Probe Links Attack to Ukraine Operations in Libya

Libya has resumed salvage operations on the stricken Russian LNG carrier Arctic Metagaz, deploying naval assets and divers as the International Maritime Organization (IMO) confirmed it is closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with regional partners.

Libyan authorities said a naval patrol vessel and a specialized team of divers have been dispatched to assess and re-secure the Arctic Metagaz, which was drifting around 70 nautical miles northwest of Benghazi following last week’s failed salvage attempt.

The vessel is being continuously monitored, with maritime authorities redirecting nearby traffic to avoid potential accidents.

“The tanker is being monitored by the authority responsible for general navigation and guiding passing ships, directing them away from it to avoid navigational accidents,” Libyan officials said in a statement, adding that a crisis committee “remains in permanent session until control over the situation is achieved.”

Arctic Metagaz on April 6, 2026. (Source: Al-Unwan)

The IMO said it is aware of the incident and is in contact with Libyan authorities following formal communication from Tripoli. In a March 31 letter to the Libyan Ports and Maritime Transport Authority, Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez underscored the urgency of the case.

“I wish to acknowledge receipt of your communication concerning the LNG carrier Arctic Metagaz and would like to thank you for bringing this serious and urgent matter to our attention,” the letter said.

Dominguez praised Libya’s response, stating: “I commend the proactiveness of the Government of Libya in addressing this evolving emergency, and the actions initiated by Libya to protect coastal populations, critical infrastructure, and the marine environment.”

He added that the IMO is working with regional response mechanisms, including the Mediterranean Marine Pollution Emergency Response Centre (REMPEC), and “will continue to closely monitor any developments in this case.”

“The Organization stands ready to provide technical and coordinative assistance,” the letter concluded. While salvage efforts for the Arctic Metagaz are now back underway with the IMO monitoring the situation, the scope of any direct international assistance remains unclear.



Separately, an investigation by Radio France Internationale (RFI) found that the attack which disabled the Arctic Metagaz was carried out by Ukrainian forces operating from western Libya, pointing to an expanding covert front in the conflict. The report details how Ukrainian operatives have established a presence in parts of Libya, enabling long-range strikes beyond the immediate war zone.