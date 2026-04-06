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FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump looks on during a round table on collegiate sports in the White House in Washington, D.C.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump looks on during a round table on collegiate sports in the White House in Washington, D.C., March 6, 2026. REUTERS/Nathan Howard/File Photo

Trump’s Shipping Waiver Does Not Boost Oil Flows Within US; Fuel Exports Soar

Reuters
Total Views: 0
April 6, 2026

By Shariq Khan and Anushree Mukherjee

NEW YORK, April 6 (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump’s move allowing foreign-flagged cargo ships to move fuel and other goods between domestic ports has so far had little impact on American oil supply, according to trade data and analysts who noted that U.S. refiners and shippers are earning more profits sending fuel overseas.

Last month, Trump waived Jones Act limitations for 60 days starting March 17, hoping the move would help tame the surge in fuel prices caused by the Iran war by increasing shipments from the U.S. Gulf Coast to other coastal markets in the country.

So far, however, shipping data shows the move has not boosted U.S. oil flows between domestic ports. Instead, U.S. fuel exports hit a record high last month, as refiners shipped more fuel from the U.S. Gulf Coast to Asia and Europe, and even reversed traditional flows to export from the U.S. East Coast to Europe.

The Jones Act limits movements of goods between U.S. ports to U.S.-flagged vessels only. Low availability of such vessels waspartly blamed for high fuel prices in California, Hawaii, and other U.S. markets that lack pipeline connections to U.S. Gulf Coast refiners.

Crude oil, refined products, biofuels and liquid chemicals shipments between U.S. ports were virtually unchanged in March from February, at about 1.37 million barrels per day, Kpler data showed.

Liquids exports from the U.S. Gulf Coast to other U.S. coastal markets declined to 770,000 bpd in March, from 826,000 bpd in February, the Kpler data showed.

Asian and European oil markets have been hit hardest by the Middle East war, as Iran’s blockade of the Strait of Hormuz has cut off refiners in those continents from their regular crude and fuel exporters. As a result, U.S. refiners are reaping better margins sending fuel abroad than sending it within U.S. markets.

European gasoil futures, used to price diesel in the region, traded north of $200 a barrel on Monday, compared to U.S. ultra-low sulfur diesel futures, the U.S. pricing benchmark, at under $185.

“With incredible arbitrage opportunities involving various continents, I’m not sure when there might be a few vessels that could, say, bring Gulf Coast product to the Northeast,” said Tom Kloza, chief energy advisor to Gulf Oil.

In addition to better prices for refiners, ship owners are also earning more sending vessels on longer journeys from the U.S. to Asia. Asian refiners have been bidding up for vessels in the Atlantic Basin so that they can use them to import more U.S. crude to replace the Middle East supply they have lost.

This has tightened the U.S. Gulf Coast tanker market and sent freight rates skyrocketing.

“We are not seeing any real response or results (of the Jones Act waiver) because all freight — whether via U.S. flagged vessels or foreign flagged vessels — skyrocketed at the end of March,” Kloza said.

(Reporting by Shariq Khan in New York and Anushree Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by David Gregorio)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2026.

Tags:

Gulf Coast
Jones Act
Trump
US

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