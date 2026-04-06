Tug Captain Charged After Fatal Biscayne Bay Collision Kills Three Children

A tugboat captain has been charged with seaman’s manslaughter following a fatal collision in Biscayne Bay that left three children dead, federal prosecutors announced.

According to court filings, Yusiel Lopez Insua, 46, of Miami, was operating a tugboat pushing a construction debris barge on July 28, 2025, when the vessel struck a stalled sailboat carrying a children’s sailing camp group.

Prosecutors allege the tug and barge were operating with obstructed forward visibility due to onboard structures, including a deckhouse and crane, and that no dedicated lookout had been posted—violations of basic maritime safety requirements.

At the time of the incident, the sailboat—carrying one counselor and five children—lost wind and became immobilized directly in the path of the approaching tug and barge. Authorities say the tug operator did not see the vessel before impact.

The collision proved catastrophic. While the counselor and two children managed to escape after being dragged beneath the barge, three children became trapped in the wreckage and drowned, according to investigators.

A forensic examination of Insua’s cellphone allegedly revealed internet activity during the voyage, including at or near the time of the collision—raising further questions about situational awareness on the bridge.

“This information alleges a preventable loss of life on our waterways,” said U.S. Attorney Jason A. Reding Quiñones for the Southern District of Florida. “We will present the evidence in court with care and professionalism.”

Insua has been charged with seaman’s manslaughter, a federal offense that carries a maximum penalty of up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

The investigation is being led by the U.S. Coast Guard Investigative Service (CGIS), alongside the U.S. Coast Guard’s Sector Miami and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. Authorities also credited local law enforcement agencies for their rescue efforts in the immediate aftermath of the incident.

The case will be prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Michael Gilfarb and Daniel Rosenfeld, along with Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Tanner Stiehl.

As with all criminal proceedings, the charge is an allegation, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.



