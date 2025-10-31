gCaptain-logo
The barge from the vessel collision near Hibiscus Island, July 28, 2025

The barge from the vessel collision near Hibiscus Island, July 28, 2025. Coast Guard Sector Miami crews are investigating the potential causes of the collision. U.S. Coast Guard Photo

Coast Guard Refers Miami Barge Collision That Killed Three Children to DOJ for Possible Criminal Charges

Mike Schuler
October 31, 2025

The U.S. Coast Guard announced Thursday it has referred a case to the Department of Justice for possible criminal prosecution following a July collision between a barge and sailboat near Hibiscus Island that killed three minors and injured two others.

The Coast Guard’s Southeast District is referring the case under 18 USC 1115, seaman’s manslaughter, against parties involved in the towing company operating the uninspected towing vessel Wood Chuck, which was pushing the barge at the time of the collision.

“After conducting a thorough marine casualty investigation, we’ve referred this case to Department of Justice for criminal investigation to ensure full accountability and help deter similar cases in the future,” said Coast Guard Sector Miami Commander Capt. Frank J. Florio.

The collision occurred on July 28 near Hibiscus Island in Miami when the barge struck a sailing vessel carrying six people. The incident claimed the lives three children, aged 7, 10, and 13.

Coast Guard Sector Miami received notification of the collision from Miami-Dade Fire Rescue around 11 a.m., reporting that six people had entered the water. Miami Beach Fire Rescue was first on scene, later joined by multiple agencies including Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, City of Miami Fire Rescue, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, and Coast Guard Station Miami Beach.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission confirmed that preliminary information indicated the barge struck the sailing vessel near Star Island in Miami Beach. The sailing vessel remained submerged beneath the barge following the collision.

Florio added that the Coast Guard remains committed to accountability and improvement in maritime safety. “Incidents like this leave a lasting impact on our maritime community and reinforce the importance of learning from every loss,” he said. “We remain steadfast in our commitment to accountability, improvement, and the shared responsibility of ensuring safety at sea.”

The case now moves to the Department of Justice for criminal investigation. Florio noted that the Coast Guard’s thoughts and prayers are with those impacted by the tragic incident.

Tags:

barge collision
miami
u.s. coast guard
