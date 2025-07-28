gCaptain-logo
The barge from the vessel collision near Hibiscus Island, July 28, 2025

The barge from the vessel collision near Hibiscus Island, July 28, 2025. Coast Guard Sector Miami crews are investigating the potential causes of the collision. U.S. Coast Guard Photo

Two Children Dead After Sailboat and Barge Collide Near Miami

Mike Schuler
July 28, 2025

The U.S. Coast Guard is investigating a vessel collision between a sailboat and barge near Hibiscus Island in Miami, Florida, that resulted in the deaths of two children and others injured on Monday.

The incident claimed the lives of a 7-year-old girl and a 13-year-old girl, who were declared deceased upon arrival at Jackson Memorial Hospital. An 8-year-old girl and an 11-year-old girl remain in critical condition, while a 12-year-old girl and a 19-year-old girl were rescued from the water.

Coast Guard Sector Miami received notification of the collision from Miami-Dade Fire Rescue around 11 a.m., reporting that six people had entered the water. Miami Beach Fire Rescue was first on scene, later joined by multiple agencies including Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, City of Miami Fire Rescue, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, and Coast Guard Station Miami Beach.

“Preliminary information indicates that a barge struck a sailing vessel carrying six people near Star Island in Miami Beach,” the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said in a statement.

The sailing vessel currently remained submerged beneath the barge, with Sector Miami maintaining a 250-yard safety zone around the collision site.

“Our hearts are with the families of those lost and all who have been affected by this tragedy,” said Capt. Frank Florio, Commander of Coast Guard Sector Miami. “Incidents like this leave a lasting impact on our maritime community and reinforce the importance of learning from every loss. The Coast Guard will conduct a thorough investigation to determine the causal factors and identify steps to help prevent similar tragedies in the future. We remain steadfast in our commitment to accountability, improvement, and the shared responsibility of ensuring safety at sea.” 

barge collision
collision
u.s. coast guard
Related Articles

NTSB investigators on the cargo vessel Dali, which struck and collapsed the Francis Scott Key Bridge on March 26, 2024. (Photo: Peter Knudson/NTSB)
Accidents

NTSB Appoints Stolzenberg to Lead Marine Safety Investigations

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has appointed Eric Stolzenberg as the new director of its Office of Marine Safety, effective July 27, 2025. The Office of Marine Safety is...

4 hours ago
Total Views: 219
Achilles Bulker
Accidents

Critical Rudder Failure: Bulk Carrier Narrowly Avoids Grounding After Maintenance Error

A fully loaded bulk carrier narrowly avoided disaster when its rudder completely broke off during departure from a New Zealand port, highlighting critical failures in maintenance procedures that could have...

July 25, 2025
Total Views: 6114
X-Press Pearl burned and partially sunken off Sri Lanka
Accidents

Sri Lankan Court Orders $1 Billion Payment for X-Press Pearl Disaster

Sri Lanka’s highest court on Thursday ordered a Singaporean shipping firm to pay US$1 billion in damages for the island’s worst marine pollution caused by its sunken vessel. The Supreme...

July 25, 2025
Total Views: 1516