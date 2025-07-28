Two Children Dead After Sailboat and Barge Collide Near Miami

The U.S. Coast Guard is investigating a vessel collision between a sailboat and barge near Hibiscus Island in Miami, Florida, that resulted in the deaths of two children and others injured on Monday.

The incident claimed the lives of a 7-year-old girl and a 13-year-old girl, who were declared deceased upon arrival at Jackson Memorial Hospital. An 8-year-old girl and an 11-year-old girl remain in critical condition, while a 12-year-old girl and a 19-year-old girl were rescued from the water.

Coast Guard Sector Miami received notification of the collision from Miami-Dade Fire Rescue around 11 a.m., reporting that six people had entered the water. Miami Beach Fire Rescue was first on scene, later joined by multiple agencies including Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, City of Miami Fire Rescue, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, and Coast Guard Station Miami Beach.

“Preliminary information indicates that a barge struck a sailing vessel carrying six people near Star Island in Miami Beach,” the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said in a statement.

The sailing vessel currently remained submerged beneath the barge, with Sector Miami maintaining a 250-yard safety zone around the collision site.

“Our hearts are with the families of those lost and all who have been affected by this tragedy,” said Capt. Frank Florio, Commander of Coast Guard Sector Miami. “Incidents like this leave a lasting impact on our maritime community and reinforce the importance of learning from every loss. The Coast Guard will conduct a thorough investigation to determine the causal factors and identify steps to help prevent similar tragedies in the future. We remain steadfast in our commitment to accountability, improvement, and the shared responsibility of ensuring safety at sea.”