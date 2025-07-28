Venture Global Secures Record $15.1 Billion Financing for CP2 LNG Project

Venture Global has announced a final investment decision (FID) and successful closing of $15.1 billion in project financing for Phase 1 of its CP2 LNG facility, marking a significant milestone in U.S. LNG exports under the Trump Administration.

The transaction represents the largest standalone project financing ever completed and garnered enormous interest from the global banking sector, resulting in over $34 billion in commitments without requiring outside equity investment.

“We are extremely proud to have taken FID on our third greenfield project in under 6 years with over $80 billion in capital markets transactions executed to date,” said Venture Global CEO Mike Sabel. “This project, fully owned by Venture Global and our shareholders, is expected to deliver reliable American LNG to the world beginning in 2027.”

CP2 will have a peak production capacity of 28 million metric tons per annum (MTPA) and is strategically positioned to serve customers across Europe, Asia, and other global markets through long-term sale and purchase agreements. The completion of this project is expected to make Venture Global the largest exporter of U.S. LNG.

The financing consortium includes over 25 major financial institutions from around the world, including Bank of America, Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, and SMBC, demonstrating strong international confidence in the U.S. LNG sector.

The announcement comes shortly after the United States and European Union finalized a framework trade deal that includes the EU’s commitment to $750 billion in strategic energy purchases, including LNG.

The CP2 project received regulatory approval from FERC in May after an additional environmental review focusing on air quality impacts. Environmental groups had opposed the project as part of ongoing efforts to limit LNG development along the Gulf Coast.

The development follows Venture Global’s successful launch of commercial operations at its Calcasieu Pass facility in April 2025 and its Plaquemines LNG facility, which began production in December 2024. The company now has a total contracted capacity of 43.5 MTPA across its three Louisiana projects.

With CP2’s construction now officially underway, Venture Global continues to strengthen its position in the global LNG market while expanding U.S. export capacity for this strategically important energy resource.