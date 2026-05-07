House Labor Caucus Joins Growing Backlash Against Trump’s Jones Act Waiver Extension

Opposition to the Trump administration’s sweeping Jones Act waiver extension is continuing to widen, with top House labor lawmakers now joining a growing coalition of maritime unions, domestic operators, and industry groups warning the policy is undermining the U.S. shipping industry while failing to lower fuel prices.

In a statement released Thursday, Congressional Labor Caucus Co-Chairs Donald Norcross, Mark Pocan, Steven Horsford, and Debbie Dingell blasted the administration’s decision to extend the emergency waiver another 90 days.

“We stand with American mariners who protect our nation’s industrial and shipping capacity,” the lawmakers said. “Their mission is both an economic and national security imperative.”

The waiver, first introduced in March and now extended through mid-August, allows foreign-flag vessels to transport oil, gasoline, diesel, LNG, fertilizer and other covered cargoes between U.S. ports amid disruptions tied to the Middle East shipping crisis and elevated energy prices.

The White House has argued the measure is necessary to preserve supply flexibility as global energy markets remain strained by disruptions linked to the conflict around the Strait of Hormuz.

But critics across the maritime sector increasingly argue the waiver has evolved far beyond the narrow emergency exemptions historically granted under U.S. law.

“By repeatedly waiving the Jones Act, the Administration actively undermines the American workforce and erodes our maritime competitiveness,” the Labor Caucus leaders said. “Another extension is a direct blow to the hardworking Americans who deserve our support.”

The statement adds to mounting opposition from major maritime organizations including the American Waterways Operators, Seafarers International Union, American Maritime Partnership, Marine Engineers’ Beneficial Association, Offshore Marine Service Association and the Transportation Institute.

Jennifer Carpenter, president and CEO of the American Waterways Operators, previously called the extension “a gut punch to American workers,” arguing existing law already allows targeted waivers when genuine transportation shortages exist.

A central theme emerging across the industry is that the waiver has failed to achieve its stated economic purpose.

“Despite the initial 60-day suspension, gasoline prices have continued to climb significantly, proving that this action has had no meaningful impact on lowering costs for consumers,” the Labor Caucus statement said.

Maritime groups have similarly argued that global crude prices and geopolitical instability — not domestic shipping restrictions — remain the primary drivers of fuel costs.

The debate is also increasingly colliding with the administration’s broader maritime industrial agenda.

President Trump and senior administration officials have repeatedly called for rebuilding U.S. shipbuilding capacity, expanding the American merchant marine, and restoring “maritime dominance.” Critics argue broad waivers benefiting foreign carriers directly conflict with those goals by weakening the cargo base that sustains U.S.-flag shipping and mariner employment.

“Cargo is king. Without it, there is no incentive to build ships, no pathway to sustain crews, and no future for the U.S. Merchant Marine,” the Seafarers International Union said in an earlier statement opposing the extension.

John Garamendi, co-author of the SHIPS for America Act, has also criticized the waiver, calling it inconsistent with efforts to rebuild domestic maritime capacity and strengthen sealift readiness.

Supporters of the waiver, including some energy-sector interests, maintain the flexibility remains necessary as refiners and fuel distributors adapt to disrupted global trade flows and shifting crude supply patterns tied to the Iran conflict.

But opposition inside the maritime industry now appears to be hardening around a broader argument: that repeated, long-duration Jones Act waivers risk undermining the very industrial base Washington says it wants to rebuild.