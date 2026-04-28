Opposition to Jones Act Waiver Extension Widens as Maritime Industry Pushes Back

The Trump administration’s decision to extend its broad Jones Act waiver another 90 days is drawing mounting opposition across the U.S. maritime sector, with labor unions, domestic operators, trade groups and lawmakers arguing the move undermines American shipping while doing little to address energy prices.

The extension, announced last week, keeps in place through mid-August emergency relief first granted in March allowing foreign-flag vessels to move oil, fuel, LNG, fertilizer and other covered cargoes between U.S. ports.

The White House has framed the measure as necessary to preserve supply flexibility amid disruptions linked to the Middle East crisis and elevated fuel prices.

But opposition has hardened, with critics increasingly casting the waiver not as a temporary emergency tool but as a policy at odds with the administration’s broader calls to restore American maritime strength.

“This broad Jones Act waiver is a gut punch to American workers and should be terminated immediately,” said Jennifer Carpenter, president and CEO of the American Waterways Operators, which said existing law already provides targeted waivers when genuine transportation needs cannot be met by U.S.-flag vessels.

The Seafarers International Union, American Maritime Partnership, Marine Engineers’ Beneficial Association and Offshore Marine Service Association have all issued statements condemning the extension, warning it weakens investment incentives for U.S.-flag shipping, shipyards and mariner recruitment.

Opposition widened further this week when the Transportation Institute joined the criticism, saying the unprecedented 90-day extension has done nothing to lower oil prices while advancing the interests of foreign carriers rather than American operators. The group urged a return to evaluating waivers on a case-by-case basis rather than relying on what it called an overly broad exemption.

A central argument repeated across the maritime sector is that the waiver has failed to deliver its stated economic purpose.

Critics note gasoline prices have remained elevated since the original waiver took effect and argue global crude prices—not domestic shipping laws—remain the main driver of pump costs.

“The original waiver has done nothing to lower prices at the pump,” M.E.B.A. President Adam Vokac said in a statement.

The American Maritime Partnership has pointed to White House data showing more than 9 million barrels of fuel have moved under the waiver, arguing the volume represents only a fraction of U.S. petroleum demand and is too small to materially affect prices.

Opponents have also tied the debate to broader national security concerns, arguing repeated waivers undermine the cargo base needed to support the U.S.-flag fleet and merchant mariner workforce at a time Washington is calling for revitalization of the maritime industrial base.

“Cargo is king. Without it, there is no incentive to build ships, no pathway to sustain crews, and no future for the U.S. Merchant Marine,” SIU said.

Representative John Garamendi, co-author of the SHIPS for America Act, also criticized the extension, calling it damaging to the U.S. maritime industrial base and inconsistent with efforts to expand domestic shipping capacity.

The criticism creates tension with the administration’s broader maritime agenda, including its support for rebuilding U.S. shipbuilding and sealift readiness.

Supporters of the waiver, including some energy interests, argue the flexibility remains necessary as refiners respond to supply disruptions tied to the Iran conflict and shifting crude flows.

Administration officials have defended the extension as a stabilizing measure, with a White House spokesperson saying the waiver helps maintain movement of critical energy and industrial commodities.

But for much of the U.S. maritime sector, the debate has become less about short-term energy logistics than long-term industrial policy.

Critics say if Washington is serious about restoring American maritime dominance, broad exemptions favoring foreign ships move in the opposite direction.