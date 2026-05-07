Trump Administration Launches Nuclear-Powered Shipping Push to Revive U.S. Maritime Industry

The Trump administration is opening the door to nuclear-powered commercial shipping in what could become one of the most ambitious attempts in decades to reshape the future of the U.S. maritime industry.

On Thursday, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and the U.S. Maritime Administration launched a new initiative aimed at developing Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) for commercial vessels, framing the effort as part of a broader push to restore American maritime dominance and reduce dependence on conventional marine fuels.

The initiative begins with a formal Request for Information seeking proposals and industry feedback on how nuclear propulsion could be deployed across commercial fleets, shipyards, and logistics networks.

The administration says the technology could dramatically extend vessel range, reduce fuel costs, strengthen domestic shipbuilding, and improve national security at a time when global shipping routes are increasingly shaped by geopolitical tensions and energy disruptions.

“Under President Trump’s leadership, the U.S. is reclaiming its rightful place as a global sea power,” Duffy said in a statement. “To secure this future for America’s shipbuilding industry, we need to innovate.”

The move comes as Washington ramps up efforts to rebuild America’s shrinking commercial maritime sector amid intensifying competition with China, which dominates global shipbuilding capacity. Nuclear propulsion has long been discussed as a potential breakthrough for commercial shipping because reactors can operate for years without refueling, reducing costs and harmful emissions.

The administration said the initiative will focus on several major priorities, including deploying high-power onboard energy systems, reducing maintenance and fuel costs, integrating reactor construction into U.S. shipyards, and developing liability and insurance frameworks needed for commercial deployment.

MARAD Administrator Stephen M. Carmel said the government is approaching the effort as more than simply a reactor demonstration project.

“To successfully introduce SMRs, we must view this through a system-transition lens rather than just as a technology demonstration,” Carmel said.

Federal agencies including the U.S. Coast Guard, the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, and the Department of Energy are participating in the initiative as regulators begin grappling with the legal and operational challenges surrounding civilian nuclear-powered ships.

While nuclear propulsion has powered naval vessels and icebreakers for decades, commercial adoption has remained limited due to high upfront costs, regulatory complexity, port-access concerns, liability issues, and public opposition tied to nuclear safety risks.

Still, interest in maritime nuclear power has surged globally as shipowners face mounting pressure to cut emissions while maintaining long-range operational flexibility.

The announcement follows a wave of recent maritime nuclear projects, particularly in South Korea, where major shipbuilders and classification societies have begun developing nuclear-powered container ship concepts and floating SMR platforms.

The Trump administration’s initiative also aligns with a broader White House push to expand domestic energy production and revive U.S. industrial capacity under executive orders focused on “Unleashing American Energy” and “Restoring America’s Maritime Dominance.”

MARAD said additional workshops, technical exchanges, and listening sessions will follow as the agency gathers industry input. Public comments on the initiative are due by August 5, 2026.