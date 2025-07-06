gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 109,105 members

The guided-missile destroyer USS Mason (DDG 87) sails alongside the Japanese Murasame-class destroyer Akebono (DD 108) in the Gulf of Aden Nov. 25, 2023. U.S. Navy Photo

The guided-missile destroyer USS Mason (DDG 87) sails alongside the Japanese Murasame-class destroyer Akebono (DD 108) in the Gulf of Aden Nov. 25, 2023. U.S. Navy Photo

Japan To Export Used Destroyers To Philippines To Deter China

Reuters
Total Views: 0
July 6, 2025
Reuters

TOKYO, July 6 (Reuters) – Japan will export used navy destroyers to the Philippines to strengthen its deterrence against China’s maritime expansion, the Yomiuri newspaper reported on Sunday, as the two U.S. allies increase cooperation to counter Beijing.

The export plan involves six Abukuma-class destroyer escorts in service with the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force for more than three decades, the Japanese daily said, citing multiple unnamed government sources.

Defense ministers Gen Nakatani and Gilberto Teodoro agreed to the destroyer export when they met in Singapore last month, the Yomiuri said, adding that the Philippine military will inspect the ships this summer as part of the final preparations.

A delegation of naval experts from the Philippines will conduct an in-depth assessment of the ships, the Philippine Navy said in a statement on Sunday, following an official invitation from Japan’s defense ministry. 

“The outcome of this inspection will guide further deliberations on the potential acquisition and its alignment with the Philippine Navy’s modernisation efforts,” it said, adding that the initiative reflects the deepening strategic partnership between the Philippines and Japan. 

A Japanese defense ministry spokesperson declined to comment on the report and China’s foreign ministry did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Tokyo and Manila say they face challenges from Beijing’s increasingly assertive moves in waters including the South China Sea for the Philippines and the East China Sea for Japan.

Bilateral military cooperation has included joint exercises, a Japanese radar aid package and a high-level strategic dialog. Last year they signed a reciprocal access agreement, the first such for Japan in Asia, allowing deployment of forces on each other’s soil.

To clear military equipment export restrictions for the destroyers under Japan’s pacifist mandates, Tokyo will treat the installation of equipment and communication systems requested by Manila as a joint development project, the Yomiuri said.

The Abukuma-class destroyer escort, a relatively small type of destroyer with a 2,000-ton standard displacement, is operated by a crew of about 120 and is armed with anti-submarine and anti-ship missiles, torpedo tubes and guns, according to a Japanese navy website. 

The Philippine Navy does not have destroyers, only frigates and corvettes, which are typically smaller and lighter armed.

(Reporting by Kantaro Komiya in Tokyo; Additional reporting by Karen Lema in Manila and Ryan Woo in Beijing; Editing by William Mallard and David Goodman)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2025.

Tags:

China
destroyer
Japan
philippines
south china sea dispute
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 109,105 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

Trump Bill Secures $9 Billion for U.S. Arctic Surge, Six New Icebreakers to Counter Russian and Chinese Dominance
Defense

Trump Bill Secures $9 Billion for U.S. Arctic Surge, Six New Icebreakers to Counter Russian and Chinese Dominance

President Trump’s vast tax and spending bill has secured funds the U.S. Coast Guard has been searching for since the early 2010s. The “One Big Beautiful Bill Act” appropriates close to $9 billion for the expansion of the Coast Guard’s Arctic icebreaker fleet. 

July 4, 2025
Total Views: 3948
Ocean Infinity's NeedleFish
Defense

UK’s Needlefish: Kuwait Deploys World’s Most Advanced Unmanned Maritime Surveillance Vessel

Kuwait has launched the world's most advanced unmanned surface vehicle (USV) as part of a $213 million maritime surveillance contract with British firms SRT Marine Systems and Ocean Infinity. The vessel, called 'Needlefish,' represents a significant leap forward in maritime security technology.

July 3, 2025
Total Views: 1173
Countless cargo ships in the strait of hormuz
Defense

U.S. Says Iran Loaded Naval Mines Amid Threat to Block Strait of Hormuz

The Iranian military loaded naval mines onto vessels in the Persian Gulf last month, a move that intensified concerns in Washington that Tehran was gearing up to blockade the Strait of Hormuz following Israel's strikes on sites across Iran, according to two U.S. officials.

July 1, 2025
Total Views: 2906