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Nuclear-powered Type 094A Jin-class ballistic missile submarine of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy during a military display in the South China Sea

A nuclear-powered Type 094A Jin-class ballistic missile submarine of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy in waters during a military display in the South China Sea April 12, 2018. REUTERS

China Urges Philippines To Stabilize Ties Amid Maritime Row

Bloomberg
Total Views: 0
March 28, 2026

By Bloomberg News

Mar 28, 2026 (Bloomberg) –China called on the Philippines to help create the conditions needed to stabilize and improve bilateral relations as officials concluded two days of talks on their territorial disputes in the South China Sea.

Officials held a “candid and in-depth” exchange of views on relations, and international and regional issues, in diplomatic consultations on Saturday in the southeastern city of Quanzhou in Fujian province, China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

The Philippines said its delegation “firmly reiterated its principled positions and raised concerns over incidents affecting the safety of Filipino personnel and fishermen,” according to a Saturday statement from the Department of Foreign Affairs. 

Read Also: China, Philippines Launch Joint Rescue After Bulk Carrier Sinks in Contested South China Sea

“Both sides continued to make progress on practical measures that are consistent with Philippine law and policy to increase confidence in the maritime domain,” the department added.

Manila and Beijing are locked in a dispute over the strategic South China Sea waterway, and the last time they held formal talks on the row was in January last year. The latest meetings came after Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. signaled openness to restarting talks with Beijing on a joint oil and gas project in a contested area of the South China Sea. Manila is also seeking oil and fertilizer from Beijing after the Iran war disrupted supplies.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry statement said both sides spoke positively about the development of China-Asean relations, and that despite a complex and volatile environment, they would strengthen communication and coordination to advance East Asian cooperation and safeguard regional stability and development.

In a separate statement on Saturday’s talks by the Foreign Ministry’s Department of Boundary and Ocean Affairs, China said it lodged a formal protest over what it described as recent Philippine maritime infringements, provocations and inflammatory rhetoric. It called on Manila to match its words with deeds and return to resolving maritime issues through dialogue and consultation.

The two sides discussed cooperation in areas such as maritime law enforcement and marine science and technology, and made positive progress, the department added. The two countries reaffirmed commitments to manage maritime tensions through dialogue and to push ahead with South China Sea code of conduct talks, it said.

© 2026 Bloomberg L.P.

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south china sea
south china sea dispute

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