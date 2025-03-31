China Discovers 100 Mln Ton Oilfield In South China Sea

BEIJING, March 31 (Reuters) – China National Offshore Oil Corporation has discovered an oilfield in the eastern South China Sea with proven reserves exceeding 100 million tonnes, a report in China’s official Xinhua news agency said on Monday.

The Huizhou 19-6 oilfield, as the report referred to it, is situated about 170 km from Shenzhen in south China’s Guangdong Province and sits at an average water depth of 100 metres, the report said.

Test drilling has yielded a daily production of 413 barrels of crude oil and 68,000 cubic metres of natural gas, it added.

