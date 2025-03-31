gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 108,940 members

China Discovers 100 Mln Ton Oilfield In South China Sea

Ships of Chinese Coast Guard are seen near Chinese oil rig Haiyang Shi You 981 in the South China Sea, May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Nguyen Minh

China Discovers 100 Mln Ton Oilfield In South China Sea

Reuters
Total Views: 0
March 30, 2025
reuters logo

BEIJING, March 31 (Reuters) – China National Offshore Oil Corporation has discovered an oilfield in the eastern South China Sea with proven reserves exceeding 100 million tonnes, a report in China’s official Xinhua news agency said on Monday.

The Huizhou 19-6 oilfield, as the report referred to it, is situated about 170 km from Shenzhen in south China’s Guangdong Province and sits at an average water depth of 100 metres, the report said. 

Read Also: Philippines Wants To Drill The South China Sea

Test drilling has yielded a daily production of 413 barrels of crude oil and 68,000 cubic metres of natural gas, it added. 

(Reporting by Joe Cash; Editing by Kim Coghill)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2025.

Tags:

China
offshore drilling
south china sea
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 108,940 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

ocean mining supply ship
Offshore

Canadian Company Seeking Trump’s Approval To Mine Seabed Condemned By Regulators

By Todd Woody Mar 29 (Bloomberg) -International regulators on Friday condemned a seabed mining company’s move to circumvent their authority by seeking the Trump administration’s approval to extract critical minerals from untouched ocean...

7 hours ago
Total Views: 606
A photo of turbines as the South Fork Wind offshore wind farm
Offshore

EPA Halts Atlantic Shores Wind Farm Construction as Trump Administration Reviews Projects

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has suspended permits for the Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind Project off New Jersey’s coast following a January 2025 Presidential directive that ordered an immediate halt...

March 17, 2025
Total Views: 6988
The Deepsea Atlantic semi-submersible rig
Offshore

Equinor Makes Significant Gas Discovery in Norwegian Sea’s Halten Area

Equinor and its partners have discovered gas and condensate in the Mistral Sør exploration well in the Norwegian Sea’s Halten area, marking another significant find in the region’s growing energy...

March 5, 2025
Total Views: 789