gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 109,328 members

Greenpeace activists confront the deep sea mining vessel Hidden Gem.

Greenpeace activists from New Zealand and Mexico confront the deep sea mining vessel Hidden Gem, commissioned by Canadian miner The Metals Company, as it returned to port from eight weeks of test mining in the Clarion-Clipperton Zone between Mexico and Hawaii, off the coast of Manzanillo, Mexico November 16, 2022. REUTERS/Gustavo Graf

Interior Department Streamlines Offshore Critical Minerals Development Process

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
June 25, 2025

The Department of the Interior has announced new policy measures to accelerate the exploration and development of offshore critical minerals essential for the nation’s energy, technology, and defense sectors. These changes aim to streamline the approval process while maintaining environmental protections.

“We’re making decisive moves to secure America’s leadership in critical minerals—resources that power our economy, protect our national security and support modern life,” said Acting Assistant Secretary Adam Suess. “By eliminating unnecessary delays and maintaining strong environmental protections, we’re creating a clear path for responsible development that strengthens both our communities and our country.”

The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) and the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) are updating policies across all development stages to create a more efficient and predictable offshore minerals program. Key changes include extending prospecting permits from three to five yearsand identifying potential development areas without first issuing formal requests for information or forming joint task forces—potentially saving months or even years in the process.

Once leases are issued, BOEM and BSEE will consider offshore critical mineral projects for expedited permitting under the Department’s emergency procedures. When requested by lessees, BOEM will consolidate exploration, testing, and mining plans into a single review to reduce duplication.

The U.S. Geological Survey will support these efforts through its Global Seabed Mineral Resources project, which studies mineral-rich areas within U.S. waters and international territories. Acting Assistant Secretary Scott Cameron noted that research missions like the Aleutian Archipelago expedition are helping build detailed seafloor mineral maps to guide responsible development.

Earlier this month, the Department initiated its first offshore mineral lease evaluation in over 30 years near American Samoa. The process began in April when Impossible Metals submitted a formal lease sale request to BOEM. U.S. waters are estimated to contain one billion metric tons of polymetallic nodules rich in manganese, nickel, copper, and other critical minerals.

Despite potential economic benefits, the project faces challenges. Environmental groups have raised concerns about impacts on marine biodiversity, and international waters present complex jurisdictional issues.

BOEM has committed to ensuring compliance with environmental protection laws throughout the process. A Request for Information is scheduled for publication in the Federal Register soon, launching a 30-day public comment period.

Tags:

boem
deep sea mining
trump administration
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 109,328 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

offshore rig north sea
Offshore

BOEM Announces Oil and Gas Lease Sale in Gulf of America with Lowered Royalty Rates

The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) has announced a Proposed Notice of Sale for Lease Sale 262, offering approximately 15,000 unleased blocks across the Gulf of America’s Western, Central,...

22 minutes ago
Total Views: 57
offshore rig
Offshore

UK Issues Tougher Environmental Rules For New North Sea Oil and Gas Drilling

Britain has issued tougher new environmental rules for fossil fuel projects with implications for the development of two vast North Sea oil and gas fields by Shell and Equinor.

June 20, 2025
Total Views: 404
An oil and gas drilling platform stands offshore in the Gulf of Mexico in Dauphin Island, Alabama, U.S., October 5, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Nesius/File Photo
Offshore

Carolina Governors Urge Trump Officials to Maintain Offshore Drilling Moratorium

The Governors of North and South Carolina have joined forces to advocate for maintaining the moratorium on offshore drilling along their states’ coastlines. North Carolina Governor Josh Stein and South...

June 16, 2025
Total Views: 1129