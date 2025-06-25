gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 109,328 members

Tom Frazier aground and listing to starboard

Tom Frazier aground and listing to starboard on Feb. 11, 2024. Photo courtesy U.S. Coast Guard via NTSB

NTSB Finds Captain’s Navigation Error Led to Ohio River Grounding

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
June 25, 2025

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has determined that a towing vessel grounded on a submerged jetty in the Ohio River last year after the captain navigated too close to the riverbank, according to a report released Wednesday.

The towing vessel Tom Frazier was pushing 15 empty hopper barges near Portsmouth, Ohio, on February 10, 2024, when it struck a submerged stone jetty, causing significant damage to the vessel’s hull plating, framing, and bulkheads. The incident resulted in flooding of several compartments and damages estimated at more than $250,000.

NTSB investigators found that while approaching the U.S. Grant Bridge, the Tom Frazier’s captain made passing arrangements with another tow, the Debi Sharp, which was downbound pushing 25 barges. To facilitate this passing, the captain maneuvered the Tom Frazier to port, toward the right descending bank of the river.

Trackline of Tom Frazier tow as the vessel transited through the U.S. Grant Bridge and toward the right descending bank. Inset satellite photos show the jetties visible on January 26, 2022 (17.4 to 18.5 feet at the Portsmouth gage) and submerged on February 14, 2024 (28.7 to 31.6 feet at the Portsmouth gage).

“The maneuver was outside the charted 9-foot-depth contour line and too close to two stone jetties, which were submerged at the time,” the NTSB report stated. “The jetties were charted on the electronic navigation chart and visible on the vessel’s electronic charting system, but the captain did not identify the hazard.”

At the time of the incident, the river level was 19.2 feet at the Portsmouth gauge, completely submerging the stone jetties that extended approximately 55 feet from the riverbank. These structures, designed to protect nearby marinas from current and debris, were marked on navigation charts.

The vessel began taking on water after grounding, developing a starboard list as the engine room flooded. All nine crew members were safely evacuated to shore by local first responders, individuals ashore, and crews from nearby vessels.

Despite having 71,694 gallons of diesel fuel and various oils onboard, environmental impact was limited to approximately five gallons of oil released during engine room dewatering operations.

The Tom Frazier remained aground for three days until rising water levels assisted salvage operations on February 13. Following recovery, the vessel was towed to a drydock in South Point, Ohio.

According to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the location where the incident occurred is commonly used by upbound vessels to make way for downbound vessels, which have right-of-way when navigating the bridges in the area.

The NTSB’s full report can be found on its website here.

Tags:

Accident Reports
NTSB
towing vessels
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 109,328 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

Photo shows the Morning Midas on fire
Accidents

Car Carrier Morning Midas Sinks in North Pacific After Three-Week Fire Battle

The car carrier Morning Midas has sunk in international waters of the North Pacific, nearly three weeks after a fire broke out on board, according to salvage operator Resolve Marine. The vessel...

June 24, 2025
Total Views: 12776
Recovery of Mike Lynch's sunken yacht 'Bayesian' from Sicilian waters
Accidents

Tech Tycoon Lynch’s Doomed Bayesian yacht Lifted To Surface

By Roberto Mignucci PORTICELLO, Italy, June 21 (Reuters) – Salvage experts lifted Mike Lynch’s sunken superyacht to the surface and began pumping seawater out of it on Saturday, 10 months after it sank off the coast...

June 21, 2025
Total Views: 1998
A drone view shows floating crane ships HEBO LIFT 10 and HEBO LIFT 2 recovering the "Bayesian" yacht of British tech entrepreneur Mike Lynch
Accidents

Salvors Raise Mike Lynch’s Sunken Superyacht in Italy

Salvage experts winched Mike Lynch's sunken superyacht towards the surface on Friday, 10 months after it went down off the coast of Sicily, killing the British tech tycoon, his teenage daughter and five others.

June 20, 2025
Total Views: 3569