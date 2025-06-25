NTSB Finds Captain’s Navigation Error Led to Ohio River Grounding

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has determined that a towing vessel grounded on a submerged jetty in the Ohio River last year after the captain navigated too close to the riverbank, according to a report released Wednesday.
The towing vessel Tom Frazier was pushing 15 empty hopper barges near Portsmouth, Ohio, on February 10, 2024, when it struck a submerged stone jetty, causing significant damage to the vessel’s hull plating, framing, and bulkheads. The incident resulted in flooding of several compartments and damages estimated at more than $250,000.
NTSB investigators found that while approaching the U.S. Grant Bridge, the Tom Frazier’s captain made passing arrangements with another tow, the Debi Sharp, which was downbound pushing 25 barges. To facilitate this passing, the captain maneuvered the Tom Frazier to port, toward the right descending bank of the river.
“The maneuver was outside the charted 9-foot-depth contour line and too close to two stone jetties, which were submerged at the time,” the NTSB report stated. “The jetties were charted on the electronic navigation chart and visible on the vessel’s electronic charting system, but the captain did not identify the hazard.”
At the time of the incident, the river level was 19.2 feet at the Portsmouth gauge, completely submerging the stone jetties that extended approximately 55 feet from the riverbank. These structures, designed to protect nearby marinas from current and debris, were marked on navigation charts.
The vessel began taking on water after grounding, developing a starboard list as the engine room flooded. All nine crew members were safely evacuated to shore by local first responders, individuals ashore, and crews from nearby vessels.
Despite having 71,694 gallons of diesel fuel and various oils onboard, environmental impact was limited to approximately five gallons of oil released during engine room dewatering operations.
The Tom Frazier remained aground for three days until rising water levels assisted salvage operations on February 13. Following recovery, the vessel was towed to a drydock in South Point, Ohio.
According to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the location where the incident occurred is commonly used by upbound vessels to make way for downbound vessels, which have right-of-way when navigating the bridges in the area.
The NTSB’s full report can be found on its website here.
June 20, 2025
Total Views: 3569
