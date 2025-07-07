gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 109,109 members

Photos captured at the June 16 deployment event at Køge Marina

Photos captured at the June 16 deployment event at Køge Marina. Credit: DALO/FMI

Unmanned Saildrones Track Russian ‘Shadow Fleet’ During NATO Baltic Sea Operations

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
July 7, 2025

Saildrone, a leading maritime autonomy company, has demonstrated its advanced surveillance capabilities by successfully identifying Russian “shadow fleet” vessels during recent NATO operations in the Baltic Sea.

From June 16 to 27, 2025, four Saildrone Voyager uncrewed surface vehicles (USVs) operated in the Gulf of Finland and western Baltic Sea as part of NATO’s Task Force X Baltic initiative. The demonstration, led by NATO Allied Command Transformation (ACT) in coordination with NATO Maritime Command (MARCOM) and the Centre for Maritime Research and Experimentation (CMRE), aimed to integrate uncrewed systems into active Allied maritime operations.

Throughout the operation, the Saildrone Voyagers maintained continuous presence on station, delivering 24/7 wide-area surveillance and real-time maritime domain awareness despite challenging conditions including gale-force winds and rough seas with waves exceeding 2 meters. Notably, the Voyagers detected and tracked hundreds of vessels daily, successfully identified exercise “red forces,” and detected real-world targets including Russian “shadow fleet” and military vessels operating in the area.

The deployment showcased how Saildrone’s long-range radar and persistent surveillance capabilities can pair effectively with high-speed unmanned maritime assets. The Voyagers’ ability to detect contacts of interest at extended ranges enabled rapid-response investigations by faster uncrewed vessels, demonstrating a layered autonomous force structure capable of responding to dynamic maritime scenarios in real time.

“We are honored to have participated in the NATO Task Force X Baltic Initiative,” said Saildrone founder and CEO Richard Jenkins. “After eight years of operating Saildrone USVs in the Bering Sea, we are well placed to deal with the conditions in the Baltic Sea, which has very similar latitude, water depths, and sea conditions.”

The NATO Task Force X initiative was established in response to an evolving maritime security environment characterized by increased Russian aggression, including threats to critical undersea infrastructure. The threat was underscored by recent damage to undersea cables in the Baltic connecting NATO Allies.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte highlighted the importance of this initiative at the Baltic Sea NATO Allies Summit in January: “We have agreed today to launch an initiative to deploy new technologies to this effort, including a small fleet of naval drones, to provide enhanced surveillance and deterrence.”

French Navy Admiral Pierre Vandier, NATO Supreme Allied Commander Transformation, noted that the initiative was “operationalized at unprecedented speed following recent cable disruptions” and enables “nations to immediately field commercially available dual-use technologies alongside advanced AI-driven platforms, creating layered persistent surveillance.”

Operating on a contractor-owned and operated model, Saildrone provides end-to-end mission operations and data delivery as a service, enabling rapid deployment and reduced burden on government or commercial partners. The company’s successful Baltic Sea performance further validates the Voyager USV platform’s effectiveness in defense and security applications even in harsh maritime environments.

Tags:

baltic sea sabotage
baltic sea sabotage incidents
NATO
saildrone
shadow fleet
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 109,109 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

The guided-missile destroyer USS Mason (DDG 87) sails alongside the Japanese Murasame-class destroyer Akebono (DD 108) in the Gulf of Aden Nov. 25, 2023. U.S. Navy Photo
Defense

Japan To Export Used Destroyers To Philippines To Deter China

TOKYO, July 6 (Reuters) – Japan will export used navy destroyers to the Philippines to strengthen its deterrence against China’s maritime expansion, the Yomiuri newspaper reported on Sunday, as the two U.S. allies increase cooperation...

24 hours ago
Total Views: 1692
Trump Bill Secures $9 Billion for U.S. Arctic Surge, Six New Icebreakers to Counter Russian and Chinese Dominance
Defense

Trump Bill Secures $9 Billion for U.S. Arctic Surge, Six New Icebreakers to Counter Russian and Chinese Dominance

President Trump’s vast tax and spending bill has secured funds the U.S. Coast Guard has been searching for since the early 2010s. The “One Big Beautiful Bill Act” appropriates close to $9 billion for the expansion of the Coast Guard’s Arctic icebreaker fleet. 

July 4, 2025
Total Views: 4300
Ocean Infinity's NeedleFish
Defense

UK’s Needlefish: Kuwait Deploys World’s Most Advanced Unmanned Maritime Surveillance Vessel

Kuwait has launched the world's most advanced unmanned surface vehicle (USV) as part of a $213 million maritime surveillance contract with British firms SRT Marine Systems and Ocean Infinity. The vessel, called 'Needlefish,' represents a significant leap forward in maritime security technology.

July 3, 2025
Total Views: 1265