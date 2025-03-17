gCaptain-logo
U.S. Navy Destroyer Joins Coast Guard’s Maritime Border Security Mission

The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gravely (DDG 107) returns to Naval Station Norfolk, July 14, 2024, concluding a nine-month deployment to the Atlantic. U.S. Navy photo

Mike Schuler
March 17, 2025

The U.S. Coast Guard has dramatically expanded its presence along America’s southern maritime border, deploying the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Gravely (DDG 107) as part of an unprecedented response to border security challenges.

The Coast Guard announced Monday it has already tripled its assets along the southern border since January 21 and it is now “leveraging U.S. Navy capabilities with Coast Guard teams aboard to augment our assets there off California and Texas,” the agency stated on X.

USS Gravely’s deployment will contribute to the U.S. Northern Command southern border mission as part of the DOD’s coordinated effort in response to the Presidential Executive Order,” said Gen. Gregory Guillot, Commander, U.S. Northern Command. “Gravely’s sea-going capacity improves our ability to protect the United States’ territorial integrity, sovereignty, and security.”

The integration marks a significant shift in maritime border security strategy, with Coast Guard Law Enforcement Detachment (LEDET) teams embarking aboard the Navy destroyer. These specialized units are trained in various maritime interdiction missions, including counter-terrorism, alien migration interdiction, and homeland security operations.

“The deployment of Gravely marks a vital enhancement to our nation’s border security framework. In collaboration with our interagency partners, Gravely strengthens our maritime presence and exemplifies the Navy’s commitment to national security,” stated Admiral Daryl Caudle, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Northern Command.

The USS Gravely departed Naval Weapons Station Yorktown on March 15 and will operate in both U.S. and international waters as part of its mission.

The deployment comes shortly after Gravely’s return to Norfolk, Virginia, in July 2024 following a nine-month deployment with the Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group where it conducted critical operations in the Red Sea region. This new assignment follows the ship’s extended deployment in 2023-2024, during which it provided air defense and escort operations in the Middle East, including support for Operation Prosperity Guardian protecting commercial shipping from Houthi attacks.

