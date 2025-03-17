gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Join our crew and become one of the 108,880 members that receive our newsletter.

ICS and CMI Launch Maritime Treaty Campaign to Combat Global Regulatory Gaps

Photo: International Maritime Organization

ICS and CMI Launch Maritime Treaty Campaign to Combat Global Regulatory Gaps

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
March 17, 2025

The International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) and Comité Maritime International (CMI) have launched an updated campaign aimed at accelerating the ratification of critical maritime treaties, addressing growing concerns over regulatory inconsistencies in global shipping.

The initiative, titled ‘Promoting Maritime Treaty Ratification,’ targets several key conventions requiring urgent government attention, including the 2007 Nairobi Convention on Wreck Removal, the 2010 HNS Protocol, the 2009 Hong Kong Convention on Ship Recycling, and the 2023 Beijing Convention on Judicial Sales of Ships.

“Our industry is dependent on a global regulatory system to operate efficiently and safely,” stated Kiran Khosla, Principal Director (Legal) at ICS. “Global standards must be uniformly applied and enforced worldwide to prevent significant challenges arising, including a patchwork of unilateral regulations and inferior levels of safety and environmental protection.”

The campaign has received full backing from the International Maritime Organization (IMO), which has intensified its focus on improving the implementation of existing maritime instruments.

“Today’s challenging international scene and geopolitical developments make it more important than ever before that maritime law and regulations in different jurisdictions provide legal certainty and uniformity,” stated CMI President Ann Fenech.

The initiative also spotlights other significant regulations needing wider adoption, including the 2004 Ballast Water Management Convention and MARPOL Annex VI on air pollution prevention.

The ICS, representing over 80% of the world’s merchant fleet, alongside the CMI, which comprises 53 National Maritime Law Associations, aims to leverage their combined influence to encourage government action on these crucial maritime conventions.

Tags:

ics
IMO
Regulations

Unlock Exclusive Insights Today!

Join the gCaptain Club for curated content, insider opinions, and vibrant community discussions.

Sign Up
Back to Main

Related Articles

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump looks on as military strikes are launched against Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis over the group's attacks against Red Sea shipping, at an unspecified location
Shipping

Trump Issues Stark Warning to Iran Over Houthi Attacks, Threatens ‘Dire Consequences’

In a strongly-worded statement issued Monday, President Donald Trump warned Iran would face severe consequences for its role in Houthi attacks in the Red Sea region. “Every shot fired by...

1 hour ago
Total Views: 225
Maritime shipping and naval choke points map.
Navy

Chokepoints Are The Focus Of A New Cold War

How the Slow Strangulation of Global Trade Became the Defining Battle of a New Cold War By Captain John Konrad (gCaptain) In 1883, Alfred Thayer Mahan laid out the brutal...

17 hours ago
Total Views: 6685
A drone view shows a shale gas flare at a YPF refinery and city lights in the Vaca Muerta formation, in Plaza Huincul, Argentina October 30, 2024. REUTERS/Alexander Villegas/File Photo
Shipping

Argentina Government OKs Stimulus For YPF Pipeline Project

BUENOS AIRES, March 14 (Reuters) – Argentina has allowed state oil firm YPF to join a stimulus program unlocking government funds for a pipeline project from the massive Vaca Muerta shale...

17 hours ago
Total Views: 835
close

JOIN OUR CREW

Maritime and offshore news trusted by our 108,880 members delivered daily straight to your inbox.