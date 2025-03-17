ICS and CMI Launch Maritime Treaty Campaign to Combat Global Regulatory Gaps

The International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) and Comité Maritime International (CMI) have launched an updated campaign aimed at accelerating the ratification of critical maritime treaties, addressing growing concerns over regulatory inconsistencies in global shipping.

The initiative, titled ‘Promoting Maritime Treaty Ratification,’ targets several key conventions requiring urgent government attention, including the 2007 Nairobi Convention on Wreck Removal, the 2010 HNS Protocol, the 2009 Hong Kong Convention on Ship Recycling, and the 2023 Beijing Convention on Judicial Sales of Ships.

“Our industry is dependent on a global regulatory system to operate efficiently and safely,” stated Kiran Khosla, Principal Director (Legal) at ICS. “Global standards must be uniformly applied and enforced worldwide to prevent significant challenges arising, including a patchwork of unilateral regulations and inferior levels of safety and environmental protection.”

The campaign has received full backing from the International Maritime Organization (IMO), which has intensified its focus on improving the implementation of existing maritime instruments.

“Today’s challenging international scene and geopolitical developments make it more important than ever before that maritime law and regulations in different jurisdictions provide legal certainty and uniformity,” stated CMI President Ann Fenech.

The initiative also spotlights other significant regulations needing wider adoption, including the 2004 Ballast Water Management Convention and MARPOL Annex VI on air pollution prevention.

The ICS, representing over 80% of the world’s merchant fleet, alongside the CMI, which comprises 53 National Maritime Law Associations, aims to leverage their combined influence to encourage government action on these crucial maritime conventions.