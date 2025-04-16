gCaptain-logo
Temu, Shein See US Sales Surge Ahead of Small-Parcel Tariff

FILE PHOTO: Temu logo is seen in this illustration taken August 22, 2024. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Bloomberg
April 16, 2025

By Bloomberg News

Apr 16, 2025 (Bloomberg) –Online shopping giants Temu and Shein saw their sales rebound in March and April as US shoppers stockpiled products like makeup brushes and home appliances before tariff-led price increases set in.

Shein recorded some of its best US sales growth in the past 12 months as revenue jumped 29% in March compared to a year earlier and then accelerated further to 38% over the first 11 days of April, the latest date for which data is available. Meanwhile, PDD Holdings Inc.’s Temu saw growth of 46% and 60% over the same periods, according to Bloomberg Second Measure, which analyzes credit and debit card data. The accelerating growth for the two platforms came after a slowdown in February, when both companies posted their slowest growth in the past year. 

Sales have been resilient since March as President Donald Trump’s escalating tariffs sent a strong signal to consumers that prices are likely to rise, four merchants selling on Temu and Shein told Bloomberg News. The US government’s decision to end from next month the “de minimis” exemption for small packages worth up to $800 makes it likely prices will rise further.

The rebound in Temu and Shein’s growth numbers reflects how American consumers are stockpiling everything from cars to olive oil to iPhones in anticipation of skyrocketing prices after the tariffs set in. Electronics retailer Best Buy Co. recorded its best monthly performance since 2021 and visits to Toyota Motor Corp. and Hyundai Motor Co. dealerships also rose.

“We’ve had nice sales since March, and saw some hoarding in recent weeks, such as customers buying 15 sets of the same makeup tool at one time. I haven’t seen that before,” said Sun Yang, who has a Temu store selling face-and body-painting tools such as brushes and color palettes. “I think that’s smart as we will have to raise prices soon when our old inventory is sold out.” 

Sun said he will need to raise prices by 20% to 30% to cover the increased tariff and logistics costs of shipping goods to US-based warehouses in the coming weeks.

To some Chinese suppliers, the top priority is securing new production locations outside China as soon as possible as the short-term boom in orders is unlikely to offset the expected plunge in US sales once they are forced to raise prices. Trump’s decision to pause the higher tariffs for dozens of trade partners for 90 days while at the same time raising duties on China-made goods to 145% has only reinforced the necessity of sourcing their products from elsewhere. 

Frank Deng, a sales manager of a Shanghai-based home appliance exporter which sells to the US online, says his company usually has three months-worth of inventory.

“When the low-priced inventory is sold out, that’s when the real battle begins,” he said.

He added that the company initially felt it could tolerate higher tariffs until Trump drastically raised them to more than 100%. They are now spending every minute looking for new manufacturing locations in Vietnam. 

“We only have three months to do that, or the game is over,” he said.

© 2025 Bloomberg L.P.

China
de minimis
tariffs
temu
trumps tariffs
