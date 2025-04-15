gCaptain-logo
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Partners with Merchant Marine Academy for Campus Modernization

Photo: U.S. Merchant Marine Academy

Mike Schuler
April 15, 2025

Following last week’s executive order on restoring America’s maritime dominance, the U.S. Department of Transportation has announced a landmark partnership between the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) New York District and the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy (USMMA) to modernize the Academy’s Kings Point campus.

The 10-year agreement, signed on April 11th by Brig. Gen. John Lloyd and VADM Joanna Nunan, addresses urgent maintenance issues and aging infrastructure at USMMA. This initiative aligns with the executive order’s mandate for immediate action on campus infrastructure and essential facilities staffing at Kings Point.

“Merchant marine cadets have answered the call to serve our country, and it’s our duty to deliver an institution worthy of their sacrifice,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy.

Last week’s executive order, titled “Restoring America’s Maritime Dominance,” fast-tracks a long-term USMMA campus revitalization, recognizing decades of deferred maintenance and aging facilities. It also directs the Department of Transportation to address urgent maintenance at the USMMA and begin hiring necessary facilities staff within 30 days. 

“The health of the maritime industry is of vital national security and economic interest. The future mariner leaders who come through this campus will be charged with protecting our nation’s critical interests,” said Brig. Gen. John Lloyd.

The modernization effort aims to transform USMMA into a strategic maritime hub, featuring updated training simulators, classrooms, and dormitories. As one of the nation’s five Federal service Academies, USMMA plays a crucial role in educating leaders who serve both as merchant marine officers and commissioned officers in the U.S. armed forces.

“It is necessary to ensure current and future generations of Midshipman receive a first-class education. We hope this partnership will serve as a building block for additional collaboration both short and long-term,” said Col. Alexander Young, Commander USACE New York District.

“With fire, steel, and stone, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will bring to life the determination and spirit the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy has shown for more than 80 years,” states VADM Joanna Nunan, USMMA Superintendent.

The USACE New York District brings substantial expertise to the project, with a track record of managing diverse engineering projects throughout the New York and New Jersey region, including water resource management, public space improvements, and critical infrastructure development.

