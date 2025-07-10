gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 109,099 members

A OOCL containership docks at the Port of Long Beach

Photo courtesy Port of Long Beach

U.S. Container Imports Set to Fall as Trump Tariffs Loom, NRF Warns

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
July 10, 2025

Import cargo volume at major U.S. container ports is expected to experience a temporary rebound this month following a significant late spring decline, but will likely fall again when previously paused tariffs take effect, according to the latest Global Port Tracker report from the National Retail Federation and Hackett Associates.

The report shows U.S. ports handled 1.95 million Twenty-Foot Equivalent Units (TEUs) in May, representing an 11.8% drop from April and a 6.4% year-over-year decline. This marked the first year-over-year decrease since September 2023.

“The tariff situation remains highly fluid and retailers are working hard to stock up for the holiday season before the various tariffs that have been announced and paused actually take effect,” said NRF Vice President for Supply Chain and Customs Policy Jonathan Gold.

President Trump recently signed an executive order delaying “reciprocal” tariffs until August 1, while simultaneously announcing tariffs of up to 40% on more than a dozen countries. Questions remain about the fate of China tariffs despite a recently signed deal.

Hackett Associates Founder Ben Hackett noted that “a flurry of tariff-related announcements from the Trump administration has only served to further increase supply chain uncertainty,” adding that “the global supply chain functions best in a trade environment that is smooth and predictable.”

While June numbers have yet to be finalized, July is forecast at 2.36 million TEU, up 2.1% year-over-year. However, projections show significant declines beginning in August (down 10.4%) through November (down 21.3%), partially attributed to the impending tariffs.

The first half of 2025 is now projected to reach 12.63 million TEU, which represents a 4.5% year-over-year increase but falls below earlier forecasts made before the April tariffs announcement.

Tags:

Container Shipping
retail imports
trump tariffs
u.s. imports
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 109,099 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

Korean Officer to Receive IMO’s Highest Bravery Award for Fishing Vessel Rescue
Shipping

Korean Officer to Receive IMO’s Highest Bravery Award for Fishing Vessel Rescue

Officer Lee Tae-Young of the Republic of Korea has been selected to receive the 2025 IMO Award for Exceptional Bravery at Sea for his heroic rescue of 12 fellow crew...

13 minutes ago
Total Views: 45
Port cranes at dusk
Ports

Hamburg Unveils Major Port Overhaul to Secure its Global Shipping Role

Hamburg is investing €1.1 billion in a major port infrastructure expansion project focused on modernizing container terminal operations at the Waltershofer Hafen, where approximately 90 percent of the largest container...

30 minutes ago
Total Views: 50
Members of Iran's Revolutionary Guards participate in a military parade to commemorate the anniversary of the start of the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war, in Tehran September 21, 2008
Shipping

U.S. Treasury Targets 22 Entities in New Crackdown on Iranian Oil Shipping Network

The U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has designated 22 entities across Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates, and Türkiye for facilitating the sale of...

53 minutes ago
Total Views: 112