Korean Officer to Receive IMO’s Highest Bravery Award for Fishing Vessel Rescue

Officer Lee Tae-Young of the Republic of Korea has been selected to receive the 2025 IMO Award for Exceptional Bravery at Sea for his heroic rescue of 12 fellow crew members when the fishing vessel 135 Geumseongho sank in November 2024.

The prestigious award, endorsed by the IMO Council during its 134th session in London this week, recognizes Lee’s extraordinary leadership and selflessness during the dramatic incident off Jeju Island.

In the early hours of November 8, 2024, the fishing vessel suddenly listed and capsized, leaving only its propeller visible above water. As crew members desperately clung to the propeller while others were swept away by strong currents, Lee took immediate action despite having no formal search and rescue training.

At immense personal risk, Lee threw life rings to the stranded crew and helped them climb up the rescue boat’s ladder, ensuring he was the last person to board.

The International Transport Workers Federation (ITF), which nominated Lee for the award, stated: “Lee Tae-young is a brave seafarer who risked his own life to save his colleagues. Honoring his sacrifice and dedication will go beyond the mere act of awarding a prize and it serves as a profound inspiration to all seafarers.”

Reports indicate the extreme pressure Lee endured during the rescue has significantly impacted his health, yet he continues working to overcome the experience while inspiring hope among his colleagues.

The Council also endorsed four recipients for certificates of commendation and 18 individuals and groups to receive letters of commendation, recognizing exceptional acts of bravery at sea worldwide.

Among those receiving certificates of commendation are Canadian Air Force personnel who rescued 20 crew members from a disabled cargo vessel in extreme conditions, Greek mariners who prevented a catastrophic oil spill in the Red Sea from the M/T Sounion, Japanese Coast Guard members who saved a survivor from a capsized tugboat, and a U.S. Coast Guard rescue swimmer who saved two mariners during a tropical storm.

The IMO Award for Exceptional Bravery at Sea was established to provide international recognition for those displaying outstanding courage in saving lives at sea or preventing marine environmental damage. Lee will receive his award during an official ceremony at IMO Headquarters in London in November 2025.