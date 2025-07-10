gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 109,099 members

Korean Officer to Receive IMO’s Highest Bravery Award for Fishing Vessel Rescue

Image courtesy IMO

Korean Officer to Receive IMO’s Highest Bravery Award for Fishing Vessel Rescue

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
July 10, 2025

Officer Lee Tae-Young of the Republic of Korea has been selected to receive the 2025 IMO Award for Exceptional Bravery at Sea for his heroic rescue of 12 fellow crew members when the fishing vessel 135 Geumseongho sank in November 2024.

The prestigious award, endorsed by the IMO Council during its 134th session in London this week, recognizes Lee’s extraordinary leadership and selflessness during the dramatic incident off Jeju Island.

In the early hours of November 8, 2024, the fishing vessel suddenly listed and capsized, leaving only its propeller visible above water. As crew members desperately clung to the propeller while others were swept away by strong currents, Lee took immediate action despite having no formal search and rescue training.

At immense personal risk, Lee threw life rings to the stranded crew and helped them climb up the rescue boat’s ladder, ensuring he was the last person to board.

The International Transport Workers Federation (ITF), which nominated Lee for the award, stated: “Lee Tae-young is a brave seafarer who risked his own life to save his colleagues. Honoring his sacrifice and dedication will go beyond the mere act of awarding a prize and it serves as a profound inspiration to all seafarers.”

Reports indicate the extreme pressure Lee endured during the rescue has significantly impacted his health, yet he continues working to overcome the experience while inspiring hope among his colleagues.

The Council also endorsed four recipients for certificates of commendation and 18 individuals and groups to receive letters of commendation, recognizing exceptional acts of bravery at sea worldwide.

Among those receiving certificates of commendation are Canadian Air Force personnel who rescued 20 crew members from a disabled cargo vessel in extreme conditions, Greek mariners who prevented a catastrophic oil spill in the Red Sea from the M/T Sounion, Japanese Coast Guard members who saved a survivor from a capsized tugboat, and a U.S. Coast Guard rescue swimmer who saved two mariners during a tropical storm.

The IMO Award for Exceptional Bravery at Sea was established to provide international recognition for those displaying outstanding courage in saving lives at sea or preventing marine environmental damage. Lee will receive his award during an official ceremony at IMO Headquarters in London in November 2025.

Tags:

bravery at sea award
IMO
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 109,099 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

Members of Iran's Revolutionary Guards participate in a military parade to commemorate the anniversary of the start of the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war, in Tehran September 21, 2008
Shipping

U.S. Treasury Targets 22 Entities in New Crackdown on Iranian Oil Shipping Network

The U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has designated 22 entities across Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates, and Türkiye for facilitating the sale of...

40 minutes ago
Total Views: 101
Eternity C sinks below the surface
Shipping

Rescuers Pull More Survivors From Red Sea as Houthis Hold Crew of Sunken Greek Ship

Rescuers pulled three more crew members and a security guard alive from the Red Sea on Thursday, maritime security sources said, a day after Houthi militants sank the Greek ship Eternity C and said they were holding some of the crew still missing.

2 hours ago
Total Views: 616
Chinese Container Ships Receive Permission to Sail Russia’s Arctic Northern Sea Route
Shipping

Chinese Container Ships Receive Permission to Sail Russia’s Arctic Northern Sea Route

The same day Yemen’s Houthi militants resumed attacks against multiple vessels in the Red Sea after months of calm, several Chinese container ships received permits to transit the Arctic Ocean...

4 hours ago
Total Views: 526