LNG Fleet Faces Compliance Divide as EU Carbon Costs Threaten Older Carrier Economics

A growing split is emerging within the global LNG carrier fleet as tightening European emissions regulations begin reshaping vessel economics, according to a new analysis from Wood Mackenzie.

The report warns that engine technology is becoming the defining factor in whether an LNG carrier remains commercially viable, with modern vessels increasingly favored while older ships face mounting compliance costs that could accelerate retirements and fleet conversions.

Wood Mackenzie said the LNG shipping sector is being squeezed by a convergence of environmental regulations, including the European Union Emissions Trading System (EU ETS), FuelEU Maritime, the IMO’s proposed Net-Zero Framework, the Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII), and the Energy Efficiency Existing Ship Index (EEXI). The combined effect is creating sharply different cost profiles across vessel classes.

“The LNG shipping fleet is splitting into two,” said Itzel Torruco, Research Analyst for LNG Freight at Wood Mackenzie. Modern vessels equipped with ME-GI engines generate lower methane emissions and face significantly lower compliance costs on European routes, while older steam turbine and dual-fuel diesel electric (DFDE) vessels are accumulating liabilities that increasingly undermine their competitiveness.

The shift comes as the EU ETS completed its phase-in on January 1, 2026, extending coverage to 100% of emissions and adding methane and nitrous oxide to its scope. Methane slip—a longstanding operational concern for LNG-fueled vessels—now carries a direct financial penalty under the European framework.

According to Wood Mackenzie, a DFDE-powered LNG carrier operating on European routes could face compliance costs that make it unattractive to charterers by the end of the decade. The firm estimates the combined impact of EU ETS and FuelEU Maritime could raise the effective cost of Very Low Sulphur Fuel Oil to approximately $1,256 per tonne by 2030, compared with about $705 per tonne under the IMO’s proposed framework.

“Owners who invested in DFDE vessels expecting them to be their compliance answer are facing a more uncomfortable reality,” Torruco said. “The window to retrofit or exit is narrowing, and it has not yet been fully priced in.”

Steam turbine vessels have long been viewed as likely scrapping candidates due to their higher fuel consumption and emissions profile. However, Wood Mackenzie argues the more significant development is the growing pressure on DFDE vessels, many of which were once considered a lower-emission alternative. Rather than scrapping, the report suggests many may find a second life as floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs).

The industry’s next major inflection point could come in December when governments meet at the International Maritime Organization’s Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC 85) to vote on formal adoption of the IMO’s Net-Zero Framework.

The framework survived efforts to reopen negotiations during MEPC 84 earlier this year and now includes LNG paired with upstream carbon capture and storage as a potential near-zero emissions pathway. Wood Mackenzie said the outcome of the December vote could determine whether the global industry moves toward a more unified compliance system or continues navigating overlapping regional and international regulations.

“December 2026 is the most consequential vote for LNG shipping in a decade,” Torruco said. “If the IMO framework is adopted and the EU recognises it as Paris-aligned, the compliance architecture operators have spent two years building could be simplified considerably. If it fails, the overlap between EU ETS, FuelEU Maritime, and the IMO framework becomes the permanent operating environment.”

The analysis comes as LNG remains the dominant alternative marine fuel for deep-sea shipping and as shipowners continue to invest heavily in LNG-fueled newbuildings. Wood Mackenzie maintains that LNG remains the most cost-effective compliant marine fuel through at least the mid-2030s, though future competitiveness will increasingly depend on vessel technology, regulatory developments, and the availability of lower-carbon fuels such as bio-LNG.