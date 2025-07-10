gCaptain-logo
Port cranes at dusk

Port of Hamburg. Photo: Sven Brandenburg/Shutterstock

Hamburg Unveils Major Port Overhaul to Secure its Global Shipping Role

Mike Schuler
July 10, 2025

Hamburg is investing €1.1 billion in a major port infrastructure expansion project focused on modernizing container terminal operations at the Waltershofer Hafen, where approximately 90 percent of the largest container vessels calling at the Port of Hamburg are currently handled.

The ambitious project includes widening the turning basin from 480 to 600 meters, enhancing the Elbe approach, and creating additional terminal yards. These improvements will provide vessels with a larger water surface for turning maneuvers, ensuring better navigational safety and operational efficiency for current and future vessel sizes.

Hamburg Port Authority (HPA) will complete the infrastructure works by the mid-2030s. In addition to the public investment, Eurogate has committed at least €700 million to expand the existing container terminal, with completion planned within two years after receiving the newly developed land.

“Today, we are laying the groundwork to ensure that Hamburg is well prepared to meet the challenges of tomorrow,” said Hamburg’s Minister for Economic Affairs, Senator Dr. Melanie Leonhard. “This infrastructure will help ensure that large vessels will be handled reliably and efficiently in the Port of Hamburg. It also strengthens Hamburg’s service capacity and reinforces its role as a key hub on major international shipping routes.”

Jens Meier, CEO of Hamburg Port Authority, described the project as “a vital investment in [the port’s] long-term competitiveness” that lays “the groundwork for the next steps towards a climate-neutral port.”

The expansion represents a significant step toward decarbonization, with plans to automate and electrify terminal processes. Tom Eckelmann, Managing Director of EUROKAI and Chairman of EUROGATE, confirmed they are “initiating the transition from manual operations to an automated terminal concept” with a goal of “achieving decarbonisation through complete electrification of throughput equipment.”

The future terminal areas will remain in public ownership and be leased to EUROGATE under market-based conditions. The site will be fully integrated into the road and rail network, enabling the implementation of an operating concept using electrically powered, autonomously guided vehicles—a significant step toward achieving climate neutrality by 2040.

While the authorities have approved the plans and dismissed all legal challenges, the project still requires European Commission approval for the planned public funding. This state aid assessment process could take several years, with preliminary results from an upstream ex-ante review process expected in 2026.

Related Articles

Countless cargo ships in the strait of hormuz
Ports

ITF Calls for Warlike Operations Areas Designation for Strait of Hormuz

The International Transport Workers’ Federation (ITF) has formally requested that the Strait of Hormuz, Gulf of Oman, and Israeli ports be designated as Warlike Operations Areas (WOA), citing escalating military...

July 7, 2025
Total Views: 1245
Bridge crane damaged by Israeli air strikes is pictured in the Red Sea port of Hodeidah
Ports

Israel Attacks Three Yemeni Ports And Power Plant

July 7 (Reuters) – Israel has attacked Houthi targets in three Yemeni ports and a power plant, the Israeli military said early on Monday, marking the first Israeli attack on Yemen in almost a month....

July 6, 2025
Total Views: 2215
Ust-Luga oil terminal, Baltic pipeline system. Russia. View from the sea and reeds
Ports

Russia Reports Ammonia Leak At Leningrad’s Ust-Luga Seaport

By Bloomberg News Jul 6, 2025 (Bloomberg) –Russia reported an ammonia leak at the Ust-Luga seaport in the Leningrad region that authorities said occurred during loading operations on the LPG tanker...

July 6, 2025
Total Views: 1189