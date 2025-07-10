Singapore Straits Piracy Surges: Critical Trade Route Faces 50% Increase in Maritime Crime

The Singapore Straits, a vital maritime corridor handling approximately 30% of global trade, is experiencing an alarming rise in armed robbery incidents, according to a new report from the ICC International Maritime Bureau (IMB) Piracy Reporting Centre.

Global maritime crime has reached 90 reported incidents in the first half of 2025, marking a 50% increase compared to the same period in 2024 and the highest number for this timeframe since 2020.

The Singapore Straits alone recorded 57 incidents, accounting for roughly 63% of globally reported cases – a dramatic increase from the 15 incidents reported in these waters during the first half of 2024.

“The Singapore Strait is a critical shipping route, with ships carrying roughly 30% of global trade,” said IMB Director Michael Howlett. “This rise in incidents is deeply concerning as it puts the safety of our seafarers and the security of international commerce at risk.”

Of particular concern is the 95% success rate of boardings in the Singapore Strait, especially targeting large vessels exceeding 150,000 DWT. The risk is compounded by the use of guns and knives in 34 of the 57 reported incidents.

Crew safety remains precarious, with 13 crew members held hostage, five threatened, three injured, and one assaulted during incidents in the Singapore Straits alone.

Data from the Information Sharing Centre of intergovernmental anti-piracy group ReCAAP has also flagged the Straits of Malacca and Singapore as an area of concern, with the number of incidents in these waters rising to 80 in the first half of 2025, compared to 21 in the first half of 2024. It notes that most of the incidents are not severe, with no ship crew injured in 90% of the cases.

Globally, the IMB reported 79 vessels boarded, six attempted attacks, four hijackings, and one vessel fired upon. Overall, 40 crew were taken hostage, 16 kidnapped, five threatened, and three each assaulted and injured.

While the Singapore Straits dominate the statistics, the Gulf of Guinea continues to pose significant risks despite lower incident numbers. The region recorded 12 incidents and accounted for 87% of all crew kidnappings globally in the first half of 2025.

Somali waters maintain a continued threat of potential piracy incidents, particularly as the Southwest Monsoon subsides in the coming months, though no new incidents have been reported off Somalia since April 2025.

The IMB continues to encourage all seafarers transiting high-risk waters to exercise vigilance and follow the recommended practices outlined in the latest Best Management Practices.