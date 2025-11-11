Rising Pirate Attacks Off Somalia Endanger Key Trade Route

(Bloomberg) —

Instability in Yemen and the Horn of Africa is fueling a resurgence in maritime piracy off Somalia, a cause for concern in one of the world’s busiest shipping corridors.

At least three recorded incidents have taken place off the Horn of Africa nation this month alone, according to the UK Maritime Trade Operations, a navy organization that links military forces with merchant ships, echoing the havoc that Somali pirates wreaked along the East African coast for more than a decade.

The attacks peaked at 176 in 2011 and a 2009 hijacking was the basis for the 2013 Oscar-nominated movie Captain Phillips, starring Tom Hanks. They only tapered off after increased international patrols by navies including the European Union Naval Force — known as EU Navfor — the use of armed guards on ships and a stronger central government in Somalia.

Instability due to the threat by the Houthis in Yemen — designated a terrorist group by the US — as well as tension among regional countries and internal disputes in some nations was “understood by the pirate networks as an opportunity to resume piracy attempts,” the EU Navfor’s Mission Atalanta, which patrols Somali waters, said in emailed response to queries.

Atalanta freed a Maltese-flagged tanker on Friday in the vicinity of Eyl, a coastal town that was a piracy haven in the late 2000s.

“Piracy was suppressed, but not eradicated,” Atalanta said.

Combating Piracy

Five incidents were reported in the waters off Somalia and the Gulf of Aden in the nine months to September, according to the International Maritime Bureau.

The watchdog said it’s “concerned about last week’s series of piracy incidents in the Indian Ocean.”

The threat to shipping is likely to persist, “though piracy is inherently opportunistic,” according to Daniel Mueller, a senior analyst and head of Middle East and Indian Ocean desk at UK-based maritime-security firm Ambrey.

The causes that push people into piracy should be addressed beyond military interventions to reduce occurrence, he said.

“A reinforcement of military counter-piracy efforts and widespread application of vessel hardening and physical security would likely curb the likelihood of boardings or hijackings,” according to Mueller. “These measures, however, would only counter the symptom of piracy.”

To deter a resurgence, Somalia’s lawmakers approved legislation to combat piracy on Monday. The state, however, lacks the resources or capacity to curb the crime and relies on foreign militaries to protect key government officials and buildings.

Somalia, which got $4.5 billion of debt relief from international lenders in 2023, is emerging from decades of civil war and is battling militias linked to global terror groups.

