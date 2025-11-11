gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 107,011 members

EUNAVFOR Operation ATALANTA photo of the Hellas Aphrodite liberation in the Indian Ocean

EUNAVFOR Operation ATALANTA photo of the Hellas Aphrodite liberation in the Indian Ocean, November 7, 2025.

Rising Pirate Attacks Off Somalia Endanger Key Trade Route

Bloomberg
Total Views: 0
November 11, 2025

(Bloomberg) —

Instability in Yemen and the Horn of Africa is fueling a resurgence in maritime piracy off Somalia, a cause for concern in one of the world’s busiest shipping corridors.

At least three recorded incidents have taken place off the Horn of Africa nation this month alone, according to the UK Maritime Trade Operations, a navy organization that links military forces with merchant ships, echoing the havoc that Somali pirates wreaked along the East African coast for more than a decade.

The attacks peaked at 176 in 2011 and a 2009 hijacking was the basis for the 2013 Oscar-nominated movie Captain Phillips, starring Tom Hanks. They only tapered off after increased international patrols by navies including the European Union Naval Force — known as EU Navfor — the use of armed guards on ships and a stronger central government in Somalia.

Instability due to the threat by the Houthis in Yemen — designated a terrorist group by the US — as well as tension among regional countries and internal disputes in some nations was “understood by the pirate networks as an opportunity to resume piracy attempts,” the EU Navfor’s Mission Atalanta, which patrols Somali waters, said in emailed response to queries.

Atalanta freed a Maltese-flagged tanker on Friday in the vicinity of Eyl, a coastal town that was a piracy haven in the late 2000s. 

“Piracy was suppressed, but not eradicated,” Atalanta said.

Combating Piracy

Five incidents were reported in the waters off Somalia and the Gulf of Aden in the nine months to September, according to the International Maritime Bureau. 

The watchdog said it’s “concerned about last week’s series of piracy incidents in the Indian Ocean.” 

The threat to shipping is likely to persist, “though piracy is inherently opportunistic,” according to Daniel Mueller, a senior analyst and head of Middle East and Indian Ocean desk at UK-based maritime-security firm Ambrey.

The causes that push people into piracy should be addressed beyond military interventions to reduce occurrence, he said.

“A reinforcement of military counter-piracy efforts and widespread application of vessel hardening and physical security would likely curb the likelihood of boardings or hijackings,” according to Mueller. “These measures, however, would only counter the symptom of piracy.” 

To deter a resurgence, Somalia’s lawmakers approved legislation to combat piracy on Monday. The state, however, lacks the resources or capacity to curb the crime and relies on foreign militaries to protect key government officials and buildings.

Somalia, which got $4.5 billion of debt relief from international lenders in 2023, is emerging from decades of civil war and is battling militias linked to global terror groups.

© 2025 Bloomberg L.P.

Tags:

piracy
somali piracy
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 107,011 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

EUNAVFOR Operation ATALANTA photo of the Hellas Aphrodite liberation in the Indian Ocean
Piracy

Indian Navy and EU Forces Intensify Hunt for Somali Pirates Following Tanker Rescue

The Indian Navy and European Union naval forces have launched an intensive maritime surveillance operation to track a Somali pirate action group responsible for a series of attacks in the...

23 hours ago
Total Views: 1104
EUNAVFOR Operation ATALANTA photo of the Hellas Aphrodite liberation in the Indian Ocean
News

EU Forces Free Hijacked Tanker 700 Miles Off Somalia

European naval forces liberated the Maltese-flagged tanker HELLAS APHRODITE Friday afternoon following a dramatic 30-hour hijacking approximately 700 nautical miles off the coast of Mogadishu, marking the latest successful rescue...

November 7, 2025
Total Views: 2914
Map and graphic from EUNAVFOR Operation ATALANTA showing piracy incident on November 3, 2025
Piracy

Security Forces Repel Pirate Boarding Attempt on Chemical Tanker Off Somalia

A chemical tanker was targeted in an attempted pirate attack approximately 330 nautical miles east of Mogadishu on November 3, with armed security personnel successfully repelling the assault. The Cayman...

November 3, 2025
Total Views: 1889