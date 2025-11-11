EUNAVFOR Seizes Pirate Mother Ship Following Tanker Hijacking Off Somalia

European naval forces have taken control of the Iranian-flagged dhow used as a mother ship in the hijacking of the tanker HELLAS APHRODITE, marking a significant victory in the ongoing effort to disrupt piracy operations in the Western Indian Ocean.

The dhow, which had been abandoned by alleged pirates on Somalia’s northwestern coast, was closely tracked and monitored by the operation’s flagship, ESPS VICTORIA, working in coordination with an Indian Navy warship. The HELLAS APHRODITE was secured after the pirates fled the vessel with the arrival of EU forces.

“The Pirate Action Group operating in the area has been definitely disrupted,” EUNAVFOR ATALANTA announced, emphasizing the operation’s success in neutralizing the immediate threat.

Once aboard the dhow, ATALANTA forces conducted comprehensive verifications and searches to ensure crew security. A medical team examined the crewmembers, confirming they were “in good condition, safe and free,” according to the statement.

The operation has also yielded critical intelligence for legal proceedings. “ATALANTA forces on board the dhow have gathered evidence and intelligence of the incident that together with the evidence collected on board Merchant Tanker HELLAS APHRODITE, will be submitted to support the legal prosecution of the perpetrators,” officials stated. The operation continues in cooperation with the Federal Government of Somalia and Puntland Federal Government to locate and apprehend the alleged pirates.

The coordinated counter-piracy effort involved multiple assets and international partners. The ATALANTA flagship ESPS VICTORIA deployed its helicopter, Uncrewed Aerial Vehicles, and a Special Operations Unit, while the Maritime Patrol and Reconnaissance Aircraft VIGMA D4 provided aerial support. The operation also included an Indian Navy warship, a Japanese Maritime Patrol and Reconnaissance Aircraft P3C from the Combined Maritime Forces, the Seychellois Air Force, and Somali authorities.

The dhow seizure follows Friday’s rescue of the Maltese-flagged HELLAS APHRODITE, which had been hijacked approximately 700 nautical miles off Mogadishu during a 30-hour ordeal. All 24 crew members emerged unharmed after sheltering in the vessel’s citadel during the attack by pirates armed with small arms and rocket-propelled grenades.

The incident represents the culmination of an eight-day campaign by the pirate group, which previously targeted the Stolt Aphrodite on November 3 and the fishing vessel Intertuna Tres on November 2, according to Martin Kelly, Head of Advisory at EOS Risk Group.

EUNAVFOR ATALANTA had assessed it was “HIGHLY LIKELY that [an] Iranian Hijacked Dhow reported on 28/10/25 was used as the mother vessel” for the multiple attacks. The dhow, believed to be named ISSAMOHAMADI, was not transmitting AIS signals.

The resurgence in Somali piracy reflects a troubling pattern that began in November 2023 with a series of dhow hijackings. Operation ATALANTA documented dozens of incidents in the Somali Basin and Gulf of Aden in 2024, including the MV Ruen, held for three months before being rescued by the Indian Navy, and the MV Abdullah, released after a month reportedly following a large ransom payment.

In light of the continuing threat, Operation ATALANTA “strongly recommends merchant and other vulnerable vessels to register in the MSCIO’s Voluntary Registration Scheme (VRS), to provide the most effective monitoring and response by ATALANTA forces and their partners in countering maritime security threats in the Western Indian Ocean.”