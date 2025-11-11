gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 107,011 members

Scorpio Tankers' handymax tanker STI Batterdea enters the port of Rotterdam

Stock Image: MartinLueke / Shutterstock.com

Scorpio Tankers Orders Two VLCCs as Company Pivots From Product to Crude Market

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
November 11, 2025

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE: STNG) announced Monday it has signed letters of intent to construct two Very Large Crude Carriers at Hanwha Ocean in South Korea, marking a strategic shift for the company and signaling its confidence in the crude tanker market.

The $256 million investment—$128 million per vessel—marks the Monaco-based company’s entry into the VLCC segment, a departure from its traditional focus on product tankers. Deliveries expected in the second half of 2028.

The move comes as the company simultaneously unwinds its position in DHT Holdings Inc., a major crude tanker operator.

Since late October, Scorpio Tankers has sold nearly 2.4 million shares of DHT at an average price of $13.25 per share, reducing its stake to just over 1.1 million shares. This follows earlier divestments totaling more than 5.2 million shares during the third quarter and October at prices ranging from $12.50 to $12.71 per share.

“We have a strong and long-term view of the fundamentals of the crude tanker market, and our investment in DHT reflected that outlook,” said Emanuele Lauro, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “These VLCC newbuilding agreements, with capital expenditures weighted toward the end of 2027 and beyond, represent a logical and efficient extension of that conviction and position the Company to benefit directly from a constructive crude tanker market.”

The timing of the orders is notable. With deliveries scheduled for 2028, Scorpio Tankers is positioning itself to capitalize on what management views as favorable long-term crude market fundamentals while minimizing near-term capital commitments.

The company currently operates or lease finances 99 product tankers, including 38 LR2 tankers, 47 MR tankers, and 14 Handymax tankers, with an average fleet age of 9.6 years. It has also entered agreements to sell six product tankers and is taking delivery of four MR newbuildings in 2026 and 2027.

The transition from financial investment in DHT to direct ownership of crude tankers represents a calculated bet that hands-on operation will deliver superior returns in a market Lauro characterizes as structurally sound for years to come.

Tags:

scorpio tankers
tankers
vlcc
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 107,011 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

iron ore loading
Shipping

The Shipping Mogul Who Carved a Route to China’s African Mining Prize

When Sun Xiushun began to travel to Guinea just over a decade ago, he was an unknown shipowner desperate to stay in the aluminum game. He found the West African nation in the grip of an Ebola epidemic, with even the most hardened investors pulling out.

14 minutes ago
Total Views: 35
USV attack on the M/T Cordelia Moon
Shipping

Houthis Declare Suspension of Red Sea Attacks, But Maritime Threat Remains

The Houthi militant group in Yemen has announced a suspension of maritime operations against Israel and formally ended its naval blockade of Israeli ports, marking a significant shift in Red...

42 minutes ago
Total Views: 135
A tanker ship is seen in the English Channel at sunrise, near Dover, Britain, August 4, 2021. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/File Photo
Environment

EU Launches €2.9B Plan to Kickstart Green Transport Fuels, But Industry Warns Speed Is Critical

The European Commission launched its Sustainable Transport Investment Plan last week, setting an ambitious roadmap to transform the aviation and waterborne transport sectors through renewable and low-carbon fuels. The plan...

18 hours ago
Total Views: 400