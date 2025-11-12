gCaptain-logo
The CMA CGM Trocadero at EUROGATE Container Terminal Hamburg

CMA CGM Strengthens European Hub Strategy with 20% Stake in Hamburg Terminal

Mike Schuler
November 12, 2025

The CMA CGM Group has signed a term sheet to acquire a 20% stake in EUROGATE Container Terminal Hamburg, marking a significant expansion of the French shipping giant’s infrastructure footprint in Northern Europe.

The transaction, expected to close in the first half of 2026 pending regulatory approvals, positions CMA CGM to support one of the region’s most ambitious port development projects.

The investment aligns with CMA CGM’s broader strategy to expand its global terminal network, which already includes interests in 64 terminals worldwide. The Hamburg facility, with its current capacity of 4 million TEUs, serves as a critical gateway for European trade and handles some of CMA CGM’s largest vessels, including 23,000 TEU LNG-powered ships on the FAL service connecting Asia and Northern Europe.

The partnership will support EUROGATE’s Western Extension project, an ambitious expansion that will add approximately 38 hectares and around 1,050 meters of new quay wall to the Hamburg terminal. The development is designed to accommodate next-generation containerships and will increase the facility’s capacity from around 4 million TEUs to nearly 6 million TEUs, while modernizing existing areas to improve operational efficiency and intermodal connectivity.

“I am pleased to announce this new partnership with EUROGATE, which marks an important step in the development of Hamburg Port and supports its ambition to remain a major gateway for European trade,” said Rodolphe Saadé, Chairman and CEO of the CMA CGM Group. “Through our participation, we will help enhance the terminal’s capacity, strengthen its rail connections, and support its move towards more sustainable operations. This reflects our confidence in Germany’s long-term competitiveness and our commitment to contributing to resilient and efficient supply chains in Europe.”

The strategic investment also leverages EUROGATE’s direct rail connection to EUROKOMBI, Germany’s largest intermodal terminal.

CMA CGM’s presence in Germany extends beyond terminal operations. The company first established offices in Hamburg and Bremen in 1991 and now operates nine offices across a regional cluster covering Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic. Through its logistics arm CEVA Logistics, the Group manages over 500,000 square meters of warehousing space and employs around 5,200 people in Germany, while CMA CGM Inland Services and the Duisburg Trimodal Terminal provide integrated intermodal solutions.

The Hamburg terminal currently services 23 weekly vessel calls across three major German ports: Hamburg, Bremerhaven, and Wilhelmshaven, positioning it as a central node in CMA CGM’s European network.

CMA CGM
eurogate
port of hamburg
