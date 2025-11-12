gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 106,988 members

A Crowley tug providing mooring services to a Maersk vessel

Photo courtesy Crowley

Crowley Expands Mooring Operations to Nation’s Busiest Port Complex

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
November 12, 2025

Maritime services provider Crowley has launched mooring operations at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, marking a strategic expansion of its West Coast harbor services capabilities.

The new service integrates Crowley’s existing ship assist and escort tug fleet with dedicated mooring operations, creating what company officials describe as a seamless coordination between two critical port functions. The move builds upon Crowley’s established operations in the Pacific Northwest and represents the company’s first mooring service offering in Southern California.

“The expansion of our mooring services into Los Angeles and Long Beach increases our capabilities to provide the highest coordination between the critical services of mooring and ship assist so vessels will arrive, berth and depart ports safely and efficiently,” said Bannon Crowley, general manager of Crowley’s ship assist and escort services.

The company emphasized that the expansion responds to evolving customer needs in the nation’s busiest port complex, where efficient vessel turnaround times remain crucial to maintaining cargo flow. Crowley worked closely with port authorities and the International Longshore and Warehouse Union Local 13 to develop the service.

Crowley operates what it describes as a high-performing U.S. tug fleet specifically designed for ship assist and escort services at the Los Angeles and Long Beach ports. The company’s maritime operations span more than 130 years, during which it has provided ocean and land transportation services to commercial and government sectors.

The integrated approach aims to streamline vessel movements by having a single provider handle both the mooring lines that secure ships to berths and the tugboat operations that guide vessels through harbor waters. This coordination could reduce the complexity of managing multiple service providers during port calls.

As a privately held, U.S.-owned company, Crowley serves 36 nations and island territories and ranks among the leading employers of American mariners. The company’s portfolio includes maritime, energy, and logistics solutions across global markets.

Tags:

crowley
port of long beach
port of los angeles
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 106,988 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

The CMA CGM Trocadero at EUROGATE Container Terminal Hamburg
Ports

CMA CGM Strengthens European Hub Strategy with 20% Stake in Hamburg Terminal

The CMA CGM Group has signed a term sheet to acquire a 20% stake in EUROGATE Container Terminal Hamburg, marking a significant expansion of the French shipping giant’s infrastructure footprint...

52 minutes ago
Total Views: 79
Eternity C beginning to sink
Shipping

U.S. Widens Sanctions in Global Crackdown on Iran’s Missile and Drone Networks

The U.S. Department of the Treasury has imposed sanctions on 32 individuals and entities operating across eight countries in a coordinated effort to disrupt Iran’s ballistic missile and unmanned aerial...

4 hours ago
Total Views: 233
Spiridon II anchored offshore Turkey
News

52-Year-Old Livestock Carrier Stranded Off Turkey With Nearly 3,000 Cattle Aboard

The livestock carrier Spiridon II remains quarantined off Band?rma, Turkey, 54 days after departing Uruguay, with approximately 2,853 cattle and 20 crew members trapped aboard the aging vessel in what...

5 hours ago
Total Views: 597