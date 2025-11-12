Crowley Expands Mooring Operations to Nation’s Busiest Port Complex

Maritime services provider Crowley has launched mooring operations at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, marking a strategic expansion of its West Coast harbor services capabilities.

The new service integrates Crowley’s existing ship assist and escort tug fleet with dedicated mooring operations, creating what company officials describe as a seamless coordination between two critical port functions. The move builds upon Crowley’s established operations in the Pacific Northwest and represents the company’s first mooring service offering in Southern California.

“The expansion of our mooring services into Los Angeles and Long Beach increases our capabilities to provide the highest coordination between the critical services of mooring and ship assist so vessels will arrive, berth and depart ports safely and efficiently,” said Bannon Crowley, general manager of Crowley’s ship assist and escort services.

The company emphasized that the expansion responds to evolving customer needs in the nation’s busiest port complex, where efficient vessel turnaround times remain crucial to maintaining cargo flow. Crowley worked closely with port authorities and the International Longshore and Warehouse Union Local 13 to develop the service.

Crowley operates what it describes as a high-performing U.S. tug fleet specifically designed for ship assist and escort services at the Los Angeles and Long Beach ports. The company’s maritime operations span more than 130 years, during which it has provided ocean and land transportation services to commercial and government sectors.

The integrated approach aims to streamline vessel movements by having a single provider handle both the mooring lines that secure ships to berths and the tugboat operations that guide vessels through harbor waters. This coordination could reduce the complexity of managing multiple service providers during port calls.

As a privately held, U.S.-owned company, Crowley serves 36 nations and island territories and ranks among the leading employers of American mariners. The company’s portfolio includes maritime, energy, and logistics solutions across global markets.